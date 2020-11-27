Featured in the 2018 Remodeled Home Tour to benefit SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, the Parsons' villa has since become a popular remodel of the Portofino model, a mid-size townhome that was built in both HOA-1’s Unit 20 and HOA-2’s Units 35 and 35A.
Over her twenty-four years of residing and working in SaddleBrooke, Real Estate Concierge Jo Parsons has assisted innumerable clients with her knack for re-envisioning floorplans. Like many SaddleBrookers, Jo and Jimmy Parsons (retired barber and owner of Back East Jim's Hair Design) moved three times to ultimately the “right-size,” in a Portofino villa. While it met their desires for a more carefree, low maintenance lifestyle, Jo was challenged to make 1,568 square feet perform and feel much larger.
After two large-scale renovations of their prior SaddleBrooke homes, Jo and Jim Parsons entrusted contractor James Widdows of Northwest Builders with the remodel of their HOA-2 villa. “The nice thing about working with James is that I can give him a rough sketch of what I have in mind, and he can understand where I’m coming from.” Although what she conceptualized wasn’t always possible, “The result was always what I anticipated it would be,” Jo said.
Terming the former seven by ten foot entry hallway of the Portofino’s floorplan “a dark waste of space,” Parsons had the hallway wall adjoining the kitchen removed, letting in light and opening up the floorplan with a clear sightline to the mountain panorama behind. Hand-scraped engineered wood flooring was installed over foam padding throughout the main living spaces and bedrooms. The house was painted in a two-toned palette of a taupe-gray and warm cocoa brown that complement the tones of new Cambria quartz countertops, and the stacked stone fireplace wall. The Parsons found design assistance from Josh Ganote, owner of Red Earth Tile & Stone and the resulting selections lend cohesion and openness to the new great room space.
The villa’s former cabinetry was removed and replaced with an elegant mix of crème and black cabinetry with staggered 42” uppers topped with 4” crown molding. The kitchen cabinet space lost to the entry wall removal was more than compensated for with the expansion of the sink island, six feet longer and two feet wider than the original countertop. A new chef’s island with a contrasting black base provides an effective work triangle between the sink, cooktop and relocated refrigerator. The kitchen nook was enhanced with a beautiful built-in butler’s pantry, while the use of a stacking washer and dryer in the adjoining laundry room provides space for a convenient bar area with a wine refrigerator.
Additional upgrades include bathroom remodels with doorless walk-in showers and a striking new built-in entertainment wall with floor-to-ceiling stacked stone, footed by a semicircular hearth and flanked by arched lit niches. A wood beamed mantel separated the wall mounted television above, from the electric fireplace below. From Earth Energy’s Hearth and Patio, the wall-mounted Heatilator warms and entertains with a stunning show of color-changing LED flames.
Outside, the Parsons effectively expanded their square footage by having Screens & More screen in their covered patio—now a favorite spot for morning coffee—and expanding the brick patio out by twenty feet to span the width of their home. Where the property adjoins its neighboring townhouse, a row of tall, glazed pots with metal sculpture agaves from Pottery Fiesta create an artful privacy screen.
Excluding new lighting, fans and a security door, the final cost of renovation of the Parsons Villa cost approximately $120,000 and the job was finished in eight weeks, one week ahead of schedule. Now veterans of home remodeling, the Parsons counsel those considering home renovation to hire a contractor with whom you connect and move out of your home until it is redone. “Make yourself indispensable to your contractor but let him do his thing, stop in from time to time and keep a full cookie jar handy for the workers!” advises Jo.