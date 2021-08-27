Until recently, I had never had a mango. While dining at a restaurant it was served with my salmon and I fell in love with the taste and texture. After doing some research I found that they originally were grown in Asia over 4,000 years ago. In India, if you give a basket of mangoes to your host or hostess or as a housewarming gift, it is considered a gesture of friendship. They are very important to these cultures.
You might wonder, “How do I know when a mango is ripe—and how do I care for it before using?” After buying a mango you should keep at room temperature for a day or so. It should have a light scent and feel like a ripe peach. I have had some last at room temperature for four to five days. Don’t store in the refrigerator but before serving may be slightly chilled. I have had some with a small seed and others with a rather large stone. Always wash and peel the skin before using (a potato peeler works well if you don’t press too hard).
Mangoes go well with meats, fish, vegetables and can be served warm (as in a stir fry) or cold; they are especially good with grilled chicken dishes or pork tenderloin. You can make a tropical fruit salad by mixing mangoes with papaya, pineapple, kiwi and banana; add a little grated coconut for an excellent light dessert.
I have learned that it is never too late to try new things—and enjoy them!
MANGO SALSA
Makes about three cups.
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe Mango, washed, peeled and diced
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, washed and finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 jalapeno pepper, washed, seeded and chopped
- 2 tsp. fresh ginger, minced (or 1 tsp. powdered ginger)
- Coarse ground pepper and salt, to taste
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss gently. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a short time.
Note: Experiment with your favorite Mexican Salsa and add some diced mango and lime juice to it for a spicy addition to your tilapia or red meat. We learn by trying.