Your SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to bring Tanya Quist, a faculty member in the School of Plant Sciences and Director of the University of Arizona Campus Arboretum for an online community program titled, “The Role of Trees in Climate Change” on Thursday, March 18 at 1 p.m.
Tanya Quist received a Ph.D. in Plant Physiology from Purdue University, where she studied Plant Environmental Stress Physiology. She provides statewide education and campus leadership promoting science-based stewardship and conservation of urban trees. Key educational themes of the program elucidate the foundational role of trees within ecosystems, and their essential contribution to environmental, economic, and community well-being.
In this presentation, Dr. Quist will provide an overview of the science that demonstrates the role of trees in combating climate change, and point to specific ways individuals can select, plant, and care for them in order to optimize their potential.
To register visit our website extension.Arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners. Then, go to “Events."
For registration questions, email lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.