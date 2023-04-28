Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend a Zoom webinar presentation with Dr. Shaku Nair on Wednesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. Dr. Nair will give a presentation on “What’s Buggin’ Your Garden?”

Dr. Shaku Nair is an entomologist by passion and profession, and a strong advocate of integrated pest management (IPM) to manage pests in any situation. Shaku currently serves as Associate in Extension, Community IPM at the Arizona Pest Management Center, University of Arizona.

The desert landscape hosts an incredible diversity of organisms, many of which are unique to our environment. Some are pests, but the majority are harmless or beneficial. Correct identification and an understanding of these different organisms can help in managing and living in harmony with them. Integrated pest management or IPM is a holistic approach to pest management and does not aim to eliminate all pests, but maintain a balanced system where pest levels can be tolerated with minimal intervention. This talk will cover some practices essential to our landscape, and offer examples of IPM strategies for selected landscape pests.

Register online at https://extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners, then click on events. For questions about registration, email lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.