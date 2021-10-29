Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are please to invite you to attend an online program presented by Jared McKinley with his partner Katy Gierlach, owners of Spadefoot Nursery, a local nursery that promotes growing native plants and supporting wildlife in the backyard. Jared and Katy split their time between running the nursery and doing floristic surveys in the wildlands of southern Arizona. Join us on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. for this important online Zoom program.
Jared and Katy will discuss Growing Wildflowers in Arizona. Finding information on growing wildflowers can be difficult— often the information is intended for a very different climate. We will go over what native wildflowers we have in our region, and how to get them started. Planting wildflowers is an important step to restoring the flora.
Register at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners, then click on “events.” Questions about registration? Email lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.