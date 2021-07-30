Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend an online program presented by Jesús García, Director of the Kino Heritage Fruit Trees Project on Thursday, August 19, at 1 p.m. Join us for “Tasting History: The Kino Heritage Fruit Trees Project and Mission Garden.” Curious about Kino heritage fruit trees from the Spanish Mission Era? This program will give you an update and current events of this roughly 15-year-old project and a brief history of Mission Garden.
The Kino Heritage Fruit Trees Project (visit www.desertmuseum.org/center/kinofruittrees.php), based at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson, aims to research, locate, propagate, and re-establish historically accurate fruit cultivars from the mission era. The establishment of European-style orchards and fields by Spanish missionaries catalyzed a process of agricultural transformation for native Tohono O’odham and Mexican farmers. These trees represented a critical part of the fusion of cultures that took place on mission lands around the Southwest. Visit the website and join us to learn more.
Jesús García was born and raised in Magdalena de Kino, Sonora, México. Since 1991, he has been associated with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, where he is a Conservation Research Associate, teaching natural history and cultural programs throughout southern Arizona and northern Sonora. He holds a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology with a minor in Cultural Anthropology. He has been Director of the Kino Heritage Fruit Trees Project for over 15-years. He is also a co-chair board member and collaborator of Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace and the Mission Garden for over a decade.
Register at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners, then click on “events.” Questions about registration? Email Lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.