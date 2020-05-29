On Thursday, February 13, 17 seventeen interns completed SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardener’s course, which included 13 weeks of class, a test and two mock plants in the field. After test review, they celebrated at the home of Master Gardener Alison Lang.
This is a short course sponsored by University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Cooperative Extension. The students completed 50 hours of class work. To complete their course, they need additional 50 hours of volunteer service this year and six hours of additional educational hours on local plant life by local experts.
The course included subjects such as irrigation, citrus, roses, succulents, cacti, weeds, plant pathology, diagnosing problem, both with plants and insects, correct pruning, planting, Integrated plant Management program (IPM), Xeriscape design and plant selection.
Congratulations to the new interns!
To set up a plant call, call Pat and Fred Flanagan at (530) 407-6459 (for plant calls). For all up-to-date information, plant identification or learn more about Master Gardeners, go to the website at http://saddlebrookemastergardeners.org/.