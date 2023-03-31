Meet Kathleen Bell, one of SaddleBrooke’s newest homeowners. Kathleen comes to us from the Oregon coast, having lived in Canon Beach for 10-years. This coastal town is best known for the long sandy shore and Haystack Rock—a beautiful rock formation standing tall in the ocean providing a seasonal home to tufted puffins.

Finding SaddleBrookeKathleen found SaddleBrooke through a previous work friend, Liz Miner. Liz bought her home here about five-years-ago, coming from Oregon. She had told Kathleen, you need to come to SaddleBrooke, you will love it. Last year, Kathleen took Liz up on her offer and came to check out the area. She stayed for three months and loved the community so much she booked a villa to rent this winter.

The villa she rented was only available for two months, so, she took what she could get. Once here, this winter, she began looking at the possibility of buying a home. Kathleen had sold her home in Canon Beach and was looking to start her next chapter. She had found it—SaddleBrooke—it is the perfect place with so much to do and a reasonable cost of living. Oregon has gotten so expensive, it is unmanageable for a retired, single person.

BS – Before SaddleBrookeKathleen has been a nurse for 50-years. Over the span of her nursing career, she worked in pediatrics and maternity, delivering thousands of babies as a nurse practitioner and midwife. Later she went into academia and taught nursing to college students. After retiring in 2013, Kathleen continued with contract work teaching licensed nurses instead of college students.

She is a member of the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) and everything she teaches is from a health and wellness perspective based on science. For many years, Kathleen has been helping people reap the benefits of meditation. She reflected, “So many people struggle with sleep issues or anxiety— they want to have better control of their mind. Poor sleep can cause health issues and meditation can help you control your mind and your wellness.”

During the pandemic, Kathleen kept very busy. She and a friend, Tammera Karr, decided to write a book, Empty Plate. This is a book about the connections between food, sustainability, and mindfulness. Based on clinical experience, plenty of research, and their passion for healthcare, their book is a guide for nourishing the mind, body, and spirit. “We don’t eat seasonally anymore. We have blueberries in the winter? Our bodies need different foods in the summer versus the winter,” said Kathleen. And I look forward to my next Amazon delivery and digging into my copy of Empty Plate.

Kathleen is a life-long learner and teacher. She decided to get trained as a Reiki master during the pandemic. She is all about positive energy and helping people heal. Kathleen tells the story of a woman having had two separate hip surgeries. The recovery from the second surgery was much faster which she attributed to leveraging Reiki before and after the second surgery.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The Next ChapterAn avid hiker, Kathleen is already a member of the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club. “I have walked every piece of the Oregon coast that you can walk. I would love to hike the Arizona Trail in segments,” smiled Kathleen. She plans to hike the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on her way back to SaddleBrooke this Fall. In addition, she is looking forward to hiking all the various mountain ranges near Tucson. “I have started with the Santa Catalina, Rincon and Tortolita mountains, but have not yet hiked in the Tucson or Santa Rita mountains,” said Kathleen.

She has connected with the HOA-2 fitness coordinator and plans to offer a meditation series to residents – teaching it from a health and wellness standpoint. Stay tuned…

Kathleen has also joined the square-dancing group and the singles group. As we all know, SaddleBrooke has plenty to offer and it looks like Kathleen has found the perfect community for her next chapter. “I’m good at busy!” laughed Kathleen.

Her New HomeKathleen bought a Diego floorplan which faces east and backs to a desert open space. When asked what made this the right home for her, Kathleen responded, “I just loved the orientation. It faces the mountains to the east. I’m putting a flagstone patio out front where I can sit and do meditation in the morning. And then I have my sunset in the backyard. I feel very fortunate. And I am certain that I am where I belong!”

Helen Graham is a member of the Long Realty 1926 Circle of Excellence Gold—ranking in the top two percent of Arizona agents. Whether buying or selling, Helen handles all the details—specializing in fabulous service and happy clients. She lives in SaddleBrooke with her husband Mark. Her father and brother-in-law also reside here.

You can reach Helen at Helen@theIDEALhabitat.com or (303) 902-6633—call, text or email anytime. Her website is HelenG.LongRealty.com.