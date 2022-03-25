Six-years-ago, Mike and Tara O’Donnell started visiting Tara’s parents – Joe and Lydia O’Connor – in SaddleBrooke for various holidays. Tara immediately fell in love with the community. They had been living in Laguna Beach, California where they raised their kids. Later they moved to Fresno with Mike’s job. Tara’s career had followed the military path like her father. She was an army nurse for 10-years having started in ROTC.
Their Path
Mike and Tara agreed it was time to figure out what retirement would look like. Mike’s idea was to have Tara do a ‘retirement research project’ – which communities should they consider. Tara laughed, “I knew we were going to be in SaddleBrooke, that project would be a waste of time. Let’s contact a realtor, we’re ready to start looking.” They called Tara’s dad for input. Joe and I had met years ago at the fitness center and have connected on the driving range, as well. After Joe introduced me to Tara and Mike, we had an immediate connection and began working on their search.
Everyone’s path to SaddleBrooke is a bit different – snowbirds or full-time, retired or working – and sometimes the plan changes. They started in search of a home to enjoy and rent out part-time. Seeing several homes through video calls, they came to town. After their first offer was not accepted – we discussed expanding search criteria to other homes on the market. I always say – things happen for a reason and what is supposed to happen will! That is when Mike and Tara’s path changed.
“We decided to skip a step. After thinking more about it – we realized that we were not going to be comfortable renting out our house,” said Tara. Mike smiled, “I can make decisions quickly. Helen showed us other models and it was a hole-in-one.”
When Tara walked in the front door, “Wow, it felt so open and grand. We’ve always wanted an open floor plan.” Mike was ready, “I have an intoxication with Arizona – I love the clean air, the mountains. As soon as I walked in the front door, I walked straight to the view out back, this is RIGHT!” They knew – this house was the one.
After going under contract on their new home, they found themselves asking, “How are were going to do this? Mike said, “We need to adapt and attack. Nothing is perfect. We got the house – and next we figure out how to best do this. So, now I’m two weeks in Fresno and two weeks in heaven – here in our new home!” In less than a month, they bought their SaddleBrooke home, sold their Fresno home, Tara moved full-time, and Mike is splitting time still leading a company in Fresno.
Getting Settled and Meeting People
Having moved many times, Mike said, “It has been an easy transition to SaddleBrooke. The residents are open-minded and want to include new people.” Tara feels everyone is so welcoming, she is keeping very busy, “SaddleBrooke is an entertaining mecca – if you choose. I’ve never changed clothes so many times in one day with all the activities and temperature changes.” They enjoy meeting friendly people who love this community – including the MGD golf guys that welcomed them in the Agave Lounge during their home search.
Tara is busy taking up golf – lessons with Jane, Nine and Wine, and now golfing several times a week! She is happy to be here for her parents. There are many families that enjoy multiple generations in SaddleBrooke. I love helping them navigate their transitions into the community and also right-sizing their homes as their needs change.
Family
The O’Donnells have a blended family. Mike has three kids – Catrina (26), and 20-year-old twins, Nicholas (at Santa Monica College) and Kaleigh (at Irvine Community College). Tara has two kids – Jeff (21) is in the Marines and Abby (23) is graduating from Colorado State University this spring. Abby is considering the University of Arizona veterinary program next. In addition, they have two furry family members. Murphy is a Labradoodle and Dixie is a Yorkie Terrier. They have been adjusting to their new home. Tara said, “I don’t want unwanted guests coming in a dog door!” Wildlife frequents their extended back yard – coyotes, javalina, deer, owls. “We need to watch over the dogs, so Dixie doesn’t take a ride with an owl and Murphy doesn’t wander off with the coyotes!”
Unexpected Differences
When asked – they both were surprised by what seems to be a divide between HOA-1 and HOA-2. Most seem to believe the financials and the financial reserves need to be more aligned before there can be any consolidation. An interesting observation, “We didn’t expect the tension and almost political divide between HOA-1 and HOA-2. Even though we are not one financial community – at least not yet – we still need to come together as one residential community.”
Travel
“We love white water rafting in Breckenridge and Alaska. We went to Cabo for our honeymoon, and we go back every year. It is like family at our resort – we see the same staff every year,” smiled Tara. In addition, Mike’s company hosts semi-annual meetings in wonderful places like Grand Cayman, Newport, Rhode Island – and this July – Stowe Vermont!
Tara and Mike bought a beautiful Dakota with a casita in unit 21. They have been enjoying the many social activities with their neighbors, friends, and family.
