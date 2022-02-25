It’s a NEW YEAR, which is a great time to try new things, including wine!
So, you might be thinking, why would I want to do that? If I already have a wine I like, I’ll just go with what I know. However, there are actually a plethora of reasons why you might want to branch out and expand your wine repertoire.
For instance, say you’re going out to a restaurant or to a wine bar that’s more eccentric or specialized and they don’t have your “go to” wine on the list. Maybe you’re traveling to a different country that doesn’t have the specific varietal of wine you typically like. In these instances, it is great to know what other wines you might enjoy.
Another good reason to try other wines, it could be better for your wallet. Most restaurants have a higher markup price (even by the glass) on wines of the more well know varietals such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc etc. The same goes for traveling in other countries. They could possibly import wines that are of your typical choice, but it’s going to cost you. Wines imported from the USA to other countries are usually priced way above wines from the country of origin you’re visiting. It’s also great for the experience when elsewhere in the world. Why go all that way to drink the same old thing? The locals will definitely be happier if you oblige in their culture by drinking the wine of their region as well. The list of reasons goes on, trust me.
So, have I got you thinking? How do you figure out what other wines you might like? Well, the best way to experiment with this is a wine tasting. Which you could do at your local wine bar (assuming they have a wide variety available for tasting). Perhaps a better way is by hiring a wine professional to conduct a customized wine tasting exactly how you want it. This will ensure you can try the wines you’re interested in specifically (like from my listings below). You can even request some of these exact new wines for your tasting. Say you’re going to Italy and not familiar with their regions wines of origin. You could do an Italian themed wine tasting. This can be done for just about anywhere you might be getting ready to visit.
Have I convinced you yet? If so, you’re probably wondering ok, WELL, tell me then, if I like “this” type of wine then what else should I try? Here are some suggestions to get you started.
For Sparkling wines: If you like Champagne (more full body with toasty bread flavors)… then try: Cap Classique from South Africa, Crémant de Bourgogne from France, Franciacorta from Italy or Cava from Spain. If you like California Sparkling (light with fruit and citrus)… then try German Sekts or Prosecco from Italy. If you like Demi-sec or Doux (sweet) Champagne… then try: Moscato d’Asti from Italy or Blanquet de Limoux (France’s oldest sparkling wine). If you like Lambrusco (sparkling red, sweet / semi-sweet)… then try Brachetto d’Aqui also from Italy or Sparkling Shiraz from Australia.
For White Wines: If you like buttery, oaky Chardonnay… then try Chenin Blanc from South Africa, Viognier from France or oaked Semillon from Australia or California. If you like Sauvignon Blanc (high acidity, crisp, light to medium body)… then try Albariño from Rias Baixas Spain or Gruner Veltliner from Austria (also note that the wine called Sancerre in France IS Sauvignon Blanc!). If you like Pinot Grigio (light body, citrus fruit, crisp, with a bit of minerality)… then try Vinho Verde from Portugal or Vermentino from Sardinia (part of Italy).
For Red Wines: If you like Pinot Noir (light bodied, with red fruit and some earthy notes)… then try Gamay Noir / Beaujolais from France or Cinsault (pronounced “san-soh”) from South Africa, Languedoc France or Paso Robles, CA. If you like Merlot (medium bodied, with black cherry and chocolate flavors) ... then try Carmenere from Chile or Barbara d’Asti from Italy. If you like Napa Cabernet Sauvignon (full body, high tannin)... then try Aglianico (pronounced “alli-yawn-nico”) from Taurasi Italy, Tannat from Madiran France or Touriga Nacional from Portual.
This is just a sampling of where your adventure in exploring new wines could take you. One of the great things about wine is the variety of styles and flavors, so you can usually find something you like just about anywhere when you know what to look for. If you’re ready to go for it, feel free to reach out using my contact information below and I can help you let the experience of exploration begin! Cheers all!
Janice Slayton is a Certified Specialist of Wine, working in the wine industry 5+ years. For wine suggestions, with questions or party invitations email to: jslayton@designedforwine.com