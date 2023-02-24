If you are curious about how SaddleBrooke residents have revamped their homes to expand storage options, create a space for guests or simply modernize and beautify their surroundings, then the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour on Saturday, April 1 is made for you! The seven remodeled homes allow you to see extensive changes as well as budget-friendly transformations that may inspire your own home improvements.

This annual event helps SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) inform the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch communities about its food, clothing and educational programs for children in nearby communities. It also helps SaddleBrooke Community Outreach recruit the volunteers needed to make these programs work.

Tickets for this popular tour go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 6, in the SBCO office, Suite L in the SaddleBrooke business center. You will be able to choose between a morning (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) tour. During those three hours, you’ll be able to visit all of the homes.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Tickets cost $20 per person and are sold only to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. You can purchase tickets at the SBCO office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 6 until Friday, March 31 (or until all tickets are sold). Call your friends and make plans now before the tickets sell out!

If you would like to serve as a docent in one of the 2023 tour homes for the morning or afternoon session, email Lisa Urban at lisaurban1963@yahoo.com. Docents receive free admission to the tour.