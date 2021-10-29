Is there a right way and a wrong way to drink wine? Technically this can be true if you’re a wine professional. For the rest of us though, these are more like guidelines that we can choose to follow or not. Remember, wine is about enjoying it YOUR way, however YOU want to. Here are a few of those so called “rules” you can either do or ditch!
Don’t put ice cubes in wine. It may be true that tainting your wine with ice cubes is the fastest way to be judged by every wine snob within a 20-foot radius, but it’s YOUR wine. Will ice water down the flavors in wine, sure. But if that’s the way you like your wine, that’s the way you should drink it. Here’s a Pro tip: freeze the same wine as ice cubes instead of water, then you don’t even have to worry about diluting the flavor!
Red wine cannot be chilled. One of the most commonly known things for a majority of wine drinkers is “white or sparkling wines should be chilled” and “reds should always be served at room temperature”. Although in many cases red wine characteristics are best expressed at warmer temperatures than whites, there are some exceptions. The best red wines to try chilled are usually light- to medium-bodied with low levels of tannins, such as Gamay varietal wines from Beaujolais and those made from the Pinot Noir grape. Don’t be afraid to try experimenting with these, as this can be great for when you want a nice red wine when it’s hot.
The glass matters. Well… There is some scientific evidence that different wine glass shapes affect the density and position of aromatic compounds responsible for flavors in wine at the glass’s opening. But… That said, for everyday enjoyment you can drink wine from a wine glass or whatever vessel you want, coffee mug, mason jar, tumbler, paper cup. Heck you could even drink straight from the bottle. If you’re interested in the science of wine and the glass, you can always hire a professional to facilitate your wine tasting and they can help you be the judge if it matters or not.
Sparkling wine is only for special occasions. It’s a tragedy that something as delicious as champagne is reserved for a few fleeting occasions per year. You don’t need to wait for an excuse to pop open the bubbly and you don’t need to break the bank for it either. There are plenty of quality sparkling wines that can be purchased in the $15 to $20 range. Sure, it’s great for feeling fancy and festive but why not just celebrate everyday life too. For example, drink it on a Friday to celebrate the weekend, celebrate a great meal (after all it is one of the most versatile wines for pairing food), or just celebrate being alive! Try it, you’ll be glad you did.
Certain wines only go with certain foods. Even for those of us who stare blankly when confronted with a lengthy wine list, it’s common knowledge that something red goes with meats and something white goes with fish. However, there is a vast variety of “red somethings” and “white somethings” and the same is true for meat and fish. For example, a fatty fish like tuna or salmon pairs much better with a light to medium bodied red than a white wine. Conversely a big Chardonnay or Rhône white blend can hold up alongside steak. It’s really about matching the “weight” of the food with the “weight” of the wine rather than the type of wine and the type of food.
In conclusion, while there ARE some guidelines that may make your wine experience more enjoyable, they should not be thought of as rules. If you want to create that “better wine experience”, this is what wine professionals are for, worrying about the complexities of wine where they do exist, so you don’t have to.
Janice Slayton is a Certified Specialist of Wine, working in the wine industry for five + years. For wine suggestions, with questions or party invitations email to: jslayton@designedforwine.com.