Once upon a time, Fridays were the day of the week to have fish and chips. Now, whatever restaurant you go to, you may see that option on the menu. It usually consists of fried fish and potato chips. Sometimes, it is fish sticks and French fries. This recipe is an alternative and it is easy to try at home. The ingredients may be the same but there is a twist to it. Try it; you’ll like it!
Not Your Regular Fish & Chips
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Arrange four fish filets (cod, haddock, mahi-mahi) on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Sprinkle the filets with salt, then smear a bit of mayonnaise over the top of the filets.
- Cover the filets completely with crushed kettle-cooked potato chips and pat the chips gently into the filets.
- Bake 12 to 15 minutes until the fish flakes with a fork.
Note: You can use your favorite kind of chips: regular, salt and vinegar, barbeque. Try to pair the type up with the kind of fish you use.