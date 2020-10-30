Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to bring Ben Wilder, the Director of the Desert Lab at Tumumoc Hill to our online program ON Thursday, November 19 at 1 p.m. A unique combination of science and culture, Tumamoc Hill is an 860-acre ecological preserve in the heart of Tucson. Its innovative, sustained, long-term environmental studies and over 2,500 years of cultural history have made it a US National Historical Landmark.
The Desert Laboratory was founded to answer the fundamental question: how does life cope with aridity? In the twenty-first century, increasing drought and heat in many parts of the globe have transformed this basic scientific question into an urgent challenge facing humanity. Today, the Lab’s legacy collections, data sets, and resources will be incorporated into projects that pivot on a forward-looking version of the original guiding question of the Desert Lab.
Dr. Wilder’s research is broadly focused on desert ecology and biogeography. He utilizes multiple approaches and time scales to establish baselines to better understand modern biodiversity and conect science to conservation.
In addition to directing Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill, Ben is the Director and co-founder of the Next Generation Sonoran Desert Researchers, and Interim Director of the Consortium for Arizona-Mexico Arid Environments (CAZMEX) at the University of Arizona.
To register for this presentation visit http://saddlebrookemastergardeners.org.
Click on the registration link on the right side of the homepage. You will receive a confirmation with instructions on how to join the meeting.
For questions about registration please email Laurie McCoy at lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.