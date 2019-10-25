The Gardeners Exchange of SaddleBrooke Ranch in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners welcomes you to attend a presentation by landscape designer, Dawn Fried on Thursday, November 21, at SaddleBrooke MountainView West Ballroom at 1:00 p.m.
Local author, Dawn Fried, will be sharing her expertise about desert gardening practices, as well as highlighting many useable plant selections for SaddleBrooke and surrounding communities. Fried is co-owner of Horticulture Unlimited, one of the largest landscaping companies in the area that has served southern Arizona for nearly 40 years. Sharing her expertise and discussing practical information from her two successful landscaping books, she will provide a wealth of knowledge. Her books will be available for purchase. Whether doing it yourself, or hiring a professional, this will be an opportunity to learn more about how to make your landscape picture perfect!
No registration needed. Open seating. For more information, please contact Margaret Larmour at larmour22000@yahoo.com or call (520) 307-2100.