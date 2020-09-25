Your SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to bring Marylee Pangman to our Thursday, October 15, 1 p.m. online program, “Become the Master of Your Desert Container Garden.” Marylee is the founder and former owner of Tucson’s The Contained Gardener. With more than 25 years of successfully designing and growing potted gardens in the desert’s challenging and oftentimes harsh climate, Marylee has become known as the Desert’s Potted Garden Expert. Her book, "Getting Potted in the Desert" is available in print and Kindle on Amazon.
From seasonal plantings to choosing the right pots, the decisions you make for your desert pots help your garden thrive. In this class, Marylee will guide us through the key ingredients of getting it right the first time; Pots, Plants, and Preservation. With the simple tips you learn in this 45-minute class, you will be able to start or enhance your winter container garden immediately!
To register: Visit our website saddlebrookemastergardeners.org. The registration link is on the right side of the webpage. Click on the link and register with your name. You will receive a confirmation with instructions on how to join the meeting. Please sign in five to 10 minutes before 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.
Questions about registration? Email Laurie McCoy at lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.
Have other questions? Email Zann Wilson at zannlwilson@gmail.com or call (219) 263-3261.