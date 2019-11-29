New Grass on the Driving Range Mmm!
I counted 29 mule deer on the golf course driving range one afternoon last month. That’s the most I’d ever seen at one time since I came here 20 years ago. Why so many? Is it because of the fresh new grass on the over seeded fairways? Certainly, that was part of the reason but then I remembered that deer hunting season in our area runs from mid-October to end of December. During these years of drought, only the "wisest" deer will be able to avoid predators and find the necessary food and water and only the “wisest” hunters will spend time scouting and “glassing” the hunting areas looking for their prey. A lot of traffic in the Charloux Gap area to the East of SaddleBrooke are hunters. The increased human traffic during the hunting season would certainly make deer more wary and cautious and perhaps seek the peace and quiet and the Doe’s that frequent SaddleBrooke.
Two species of deer occur in the Sonoran Desert: The Mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus) and the smaller White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus). The Mule deer is the one commonly seen around the Tucson Mountains and in suburbs. The White-tailed deer generally stays at higher elevations near like Mt Lemmon, however I have seen them in SaddleBrooke on two occasions. The subspecies of White-tailed deer in southern Arizona is called the Coues’ White-tailed deer. They are easy to Identify as they run with that tail up like a flag. Both deer are preyed upon by mountain lions, coyotes, bobcats, jaguars, and wolves.
Mule Deer Flag Down
One of the biggest hazards for both the deer and SaddleBrooke residents are the many collisions that the deer have with automobiles. The deer end up as food for the coyotes, mountain lions and other scavengers while the autos end up in the body shop. During deer season, which generally runs from October through December, there is a dramatic increase in the movement of the deer population. Many of these deer find their way onto highways and into suburban neighborhoods. As a result, more deer-vehicle collisions occur in this period than at any other time of year. Be on the lookout for deer while commuting or cruising to enjoy autumn's colors. Insurance claims for collisions with animals rise significantly in the fall when deer are mating, with November having the highest claim frequency.
Mountain Lion feeding on Deer hit by car 2018
The State Farm insurance company estimates that there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims this past year. The costs really add up. The Highway Data Loss Institute (HLDI) reports that the severity of crashes also increases in the fall. The average cost of November animal-strike claims over the past 13 years was $3,560.
These collisions are usually fatal to the animals and the most recent data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety show that 211 people were killed in crashes involving animals in 2017. Most human deaths in these crashes happen when a vehicle runs off the road or a motorcyclist falls off the bike after a collision.
The best defense is common sense, Slowdown in areas where deer are prevalent. If you see one deer cross the road ahead, others are likely to follow… So, Watch and Wait then Proceed with Caution.