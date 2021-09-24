Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend an online program presented by Steve Watts. Steve Watts currently serves on the board of the Tucson Cactus & Succulent Society and is the co-director of the organization's cactus rescue program. Their TCSS Rescue page has more information and many informative links. Visit https://tcss.wildapricot.org/Cactus-Rescue-Crew.
A former high school and community college agriculture instructor, Steve is also a Pima Co Master Gardener on leave to develop a new adult education program to be offered by TCSS.
This presentation will review the cactus rescue program that has existed since 1999 and saved more than 100,000 plants from developer’s bulldozers. We will spend the bulk of our time reviewing techniques for handling large cactus & succulents and caring for them to improve their odds of transplant survival.
Register at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners, then click on “events.” Questions about registration? Send an email to Lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.