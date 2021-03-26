This is one of my favorite meals to prepare and I appreciate that it only takes 15 to 20 minutes preparation time and will produce loads of appetizing enjoyment to you, your guests, or your family. Hope you will take pleasure in it as much as we do.
What You’ll Need:
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
- 4 salmon filets (6 oz. each)
- 1 ½ teaspoons grated orange peel
- ¾cup orange juice
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves (I sometimes use dried thyme)
- Salt
Method:
- In a 12-inch nonstick frypan over medium heat, stir almonds until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from pan.
- Rinse and pat dry the salmon filets. Set the frypan to medium to high heat. When hot, add salmon, skin side up and cook until well browned on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn the filets and cook on the other side until opaque on the outside but still slightly translucent in center of the thickest part of the filet, 1 to 3 minutes (cut to test) but still moist-looking in the center. Transfer the salmon, skin side down, to plates or a serving platter and cover to keep warm. (Or, place in a warm oven while finishing.)
- Add orange peel, juice, and wine to frypan. Boil until reduced to ½ cup, about 6 minutes. Stir in thyme.
- Spoon orange sauce over salmon and sprinkle with toasted almonds. Add salt to taste.
Steamed broccoli and long grain and wild rice, or, if you like couscous, make good accompaniments for the salmon. You can even drizzle a little of the orange sauce over the broccoli. For dessert, a nice lemon cake or pudding will round out this nutritionally delicious dinner.