Last year at this very time, I warned readers about pack rats because this rodent had undergone a recent population explosion. One year later, as we head into March, Pack Rats remain a constant, ever-growing issue in SaddleBrooke because, unlike many rodents, they can live in pretty much any climate from hot, dry places to cold forests. To refresh your memory, pack rats are rat-sized mammals with large ears, large dark eyes and a relatively long tail. They are generally about the size of the common Norway rat. The head and body length is about seven to eight inches and the tail is six-and-a-half to seven-and-a-half inches long. They are distinguishable from Norway rats by their hairy—rather than scaly tail— and their soft, fine white belly fur, large ears and constant growing front teeth.
Also known as a wood rat, pack rats are apparently attracted to small, bright, shiny objects, citrus fruit, fecal matter from other animals, pet food, Cholla cacti, Prickly Pear debris, Mesquite tree beans, fiberglass insulation and trash. They gather these items and form nests usually under cacti and or landscaping debris. Thus, giving them their common names, "pack" rats.
These rodents are usually found as solo acts unless they are having their pups. Even then, they will be hurrying the process to get the younglings out as soon as possible. These rats can climb readily up structures made of stucco, brick and concrete. In houses, pack rats are active at night, searching for food and nesting material. They can damage everything from landscaping, outdoor furniture, roofing material, attic insulation, stored items in garages and storage binds. They will seek opportunities to nest engine compartments of vehicles, air conditioning units and pool equipment. They may take up residence in parked vehicles, gnawing on wires and other mechanical components causing hundreds to thousands of dollars in damage.
Evidence that you have pack rats would include gnawing, fecal pellets, urine stains, foul unexplained odors, noises in the walls and ceiling. In addition, pack rats can be an important factor in the transmission of certain diseases and parasites such as the kissing bug. Most notably, pack rats can carry the plague and have also been found infected with tularemia.
Like any rodent type, the most effective rat control begins with prevention. Landscaping your property from clean-up of dead cacti, debris fallen from cacti, removing spines that drag on the ground, heavy overgrown vegetation and wood piles. Trash should be disposed of properly and sanitary conditions should be maintained throughout a home. When pack rats become a pest problem in and around structures, mechanical exclusion is the next method to use. Since several species of pack rats are nimble climbers, all small entrances to a home should be closed. Openings in the home’s foundation, water and wire conduits, sewer pipes, drain spouts and vents should be sealed. Also, check for openings in attic vents, broken roof shingles, roof drainpipes or other gaps next to the eaves. Make sure doors, windows and screens fit tightly. Coarse steel wool, wire screen, silicone, stucco, cement and lightweight sheet metal are suitable materials for plugging gaps and holes.
Lastly, reducing pack rat populations around your home can be controlled by using traps. Although there are two schools of thought with this method. One says it is luring them to your home. The other school of thought says catching one is one less rodent around your home. Using standard rat traps and humane cage traps are effective, but often undesirable to service. We never recommend the use of poison baits to control rodents. The secondary ramification can be detrimental to our ecosystem. If your do-it-yourself means become no match for a large pack rat infestation, your local pest control professional should be your next call to help tackle the problem.