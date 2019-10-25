Although rodents are normally a Winter problem in most of the colder parts of the country, SaddleBrooke is one area where rodents are year round. As temperatures begin to cool, an increase in rodent activity looking for warm shelter is on the rise. One pest to keep an eye on is the pack rat.
When someone says the term pack rat, people likely think of a friend or relative who has trouble letting go of old souvenirs and clothes. Most people likely do not realize the recent population explosion of the rodent known as the pack rat! In fact, our company’s website research shows “How to get rid of pack rats” was the ninth-most visited page for the company’s website in 2018, and was the third most visited overall for any insect or rodent.
Pack rats, also referred to as woodrats or trade rats, are typically gray rat-sized mammals with large ears, large dark eyes and a relatively long tail. They are nocturnal and very active at night, searching for food and nesting material.
Pack rats are known for their characteristic searching of materials to bring back to their nests creating an ever-expanding collection. As the name "pack rat" implies, they have a tendency to hoard small objects that are shiny, newspaper shavings, thorny cacti, insulation, tree branches, wiring, can tabs, fabrics, and many other items.
Not only do pack rats damage and destroy landscaping, they can also chew through wiring, spoil food, and leave behind fecal pellets and cause urine staining. They may also shred upholstered furniture, spa covers and enter car engine cavites searching for insulation to line their nests.
In terms of getting rid of pack rats, there are three standard things people can do. The most effective rat control begins with prevention by maintaining landscaping in yards and surrounding areas (especially common areas next to your property). By maininting trimmed and removing fallen debris from Agave, Ocotillos, and Prickly Pear cacti, can have a huge impact on prevention. Another favorite collectable are mesquite tree beans and other droppings from shedding vegetation. Piles of firewood should be off the ground, disposing of trash properly and maintaining sanitary conditions in a home. When pack rats become a problem in and around structures, making sure any openings in the structure are sealed. J-trim along the foundation, attic vents in the eaves areas (commonly named bird blocks) and roof intersections are the most common entry points for these critters. Air conditioners, pool heaters, roof drains and rain gutter openings should be sealed as well. Finally, the majority of pack rat populations surrounding structures can be controlled by using traps.
Even with these standard tips, please be aware pack rats show little fear of new objects in their environment. As a result, a pest control professional may be your best course of action to handle rodent infestations.
(Tommy Gee is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 219-2494. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (www.trulynolen.com ) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.)
