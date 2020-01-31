The new Paint Colors of the Year have been selected and range from Pantone’s First Light, a soft rosy hue to Behr’s Back to Nature (a soft green hue) and Sherwin Williams Naval (a deep smoky navy blue.)
All the above can be used separately or as a mix to complement each other and if you are looking for a slightly more traditional blend, may I suggest Benjamin Moore’s Distant Gray, Edgecomb and Sherwood Green.
For a bolder look, add an accent wall or entire room of Etruscan or Hale Navy. The wonderful thing about paint is it is easy to change the color if you find it doesn’t work for you.
Before deciding on what to use, consider the largest items in the room you want to do over. If your sofa and chairs are in the brown category, you certainly don’t want a rosy pink wall. I would lean more to the Back to Nature which is a celadon green providing a soft background for the more earthy tones. Accent pillows or a throw in the same green tones along with some ivory and splashes of terra cotta would look great.
Both Back to Nature and Sherwood Green are great palette choices. I am impressed by the Distant Gray and Edgecomb as they are easy to use with most any furniture choice and the Hale Navy or Naval can really pop an accent wall or create a dreamy escape for the master bedroom.
No matter what choices you make, consider what you have, take swatches with you if possible and once you have chosen a few samples, take them outside into daylight and into your home to get a true effect during daylight as well as evening lamplight.
Beth, Lynn and I all agree the only wrong choice is no choice, so go ahead and experiment! Life is a journey both from the past and into the future…make yours matter!