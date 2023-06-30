By now, the heat is cranking up, but evenings on the patio enjoying the sounds of summer are still possible.

How does that patio look? If you have flagstone or light-colored brick, it may be looking pretty dismal this time of year and in need of a good scrubbing or better yet, a professional power washing.

If you choose to go the DIY way, a great cleaning solution is Simple Green and good old Clorox bleach. I’ve cleaned up some pretty nasty black tree stains with this combination and lots of elbow grease. I’m not saying it’s easy, but it sure is rewarding.

Next is the patio furniture. If you have metal furniture that has seen better days, don’t get discouraged . One of our local patio furniture stores turned me on to Product 303. It does an amazing job of bringing your furniture back to life. While not inexpensive, it is worth every penny, and you can save money if you purchase through that big online company. You know the one…I have used this product for the last five years in both spray and wipe on sheets. Easy to use and great results.

You can also shop online for cushion replacements which will give your patio a whole new look and make you want to spend more time outdoors.

While you are at it, don’t stop here, check out your plants and give them some love. If they are beyond saving, bite the bullet and replace them. If the pots are faded, chipped or just plain ugly, shop some of the pottery stores and treat yourself to a couple of nice statement pieces.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

You don’t need to have fifteen pots spread around, but a couple of larger pots with some nice ferns will easily transform your desert blah into an inviting oasis.

Make sure your irrigation system is in good condition, sweep the gravel to smooth out any rough spots and cover up the bare spots as well. Trees a little overgrown? Get them trimmed before monsoon season by a professional to avoid any unforeseen damage from high winds and heavy rain.

Lastly, if you are not a yard person and you prefer to stay indoors, you can always add screening to your patio and still have the benefits of outdoor living with comfy chairs, some easy-care plants and perhaps a television for viewing on those evenings when you just absolutely need to be out of the house and air conditioning unit.

If all else fails, buy a villa and let the association take care of the yard! We did and we’ve never been happier…

Jo Parsons is a Real Estate Concierge for the Give Back Team at Realty Executives.