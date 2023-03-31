I’m sure everyone has made a Pineapple Upside Down Cake, or you have had a serving when visiting relatives or friends. Many years ago, I found a recipe that is patterned on that recipe, but the ingredients are somewhat different. It soothes the sweet tooth and is rather simple to prepare. You might want to make it before it gets too hot to heat up the kitchen.

Pear Upside Down Fudge Cake

Ingredients

5 canned pear halves

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup cocoa

1/4 cup sugar

3 Tbsp. shortening (like Crisco)

6 maraschino cherries

1 egg

1-1/3 cups Bisquick

3/4 cup milk

Drain pear halves on paper towels. Melt butter in 9-inch square pan. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup sugar. Arrange pear halves cut side down and place the cherries in the hole of the pears and one in the middle over sugar mixture.

Combine Bisquick, 3/4 cup sugar and cocoa. Add shortening, egg, and 1/4 cup milk. Beat 1/2 minute on low speed, then one minute on medium speed. Add remaining milk. Beat 1/2 minute. Pour batter over pear halves.

Bake 45 to 55 minutes at 350 degrees.

Invert on serving plate. Serve warm with whipped cream or dairy sour cream.