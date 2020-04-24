While I normally share a pest issue with SaddleBrooke residents in this space each month, I thought it would be more timely and appropriate to discuss why pest control is essential to public health and things you can do at home to help keep pests at bay during a time where you may be in your homes longer than normal.
Recently, the pest control industry (Exterminators) was designated as an “Essential Service Provider” as outlined in the Department of Homeland Security CISA document dated Thursday, March 19. Our industry’s goal is to protect public health by providing an essential service to homeowners and businesses. From our company standpoint, we continue to monitor the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Following the CDC Guidance for Businesses on best practices for social distancing, we have altered a number of our service offerings to protect the health of our employees and our customers. To continue to ensure the homes we protect remain pest-free, we have modified our residential service offerings in the following ways:
- We are presently focused on providing Exterior services only, which includes wiping webs from a home, treating insect entry points around windows and door and treating the perimeter of a home to create a second barrier. We will also apply different types of granular baits in the outer areas of the yard.
- Our service professionals are wearing a new pair of gloves for each account we service and then discarding the gloves when each account’s service is complete. In some cases, this may mean changing gloves more than once.
- With the customer’s verbal approval, our service professional will complete a service without the customer having to touch the handheld device. If an interior service is required, our service professionals will wear a new pair of gloves and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). Our service professionals currently wear long-sleeve shirts and pants to further minimize exposure.
Meanwhile, before you get to the point where you may need a pest professional to handle your problem, here are some helpful tips with a few common pests that you and your family members can practice to try and help keep insect and rodent activity from becoming an issue: Ants Determine what the ants are attracted to and remove the food source.
Vacuum trails: wipe them with soapy water, or spray with window cleaner.
Locate entry points then caulk openings or plug with petroleum jelly.
Put out bait stations or apply gel bait at entry points. Baits take time to work, so continue to clean up trails. Cockroaches Water is the most important factor in cockroach survival. They often come indoors during periods of drought because they are looking for moisture. Eliminate water sources, minimize excess moisture such as watering plants and lawns, and repair those slow leaks or buildup from water stains/damage. Eliminate food sources. Cockroaches do not need large amounts of food to survive, especially in the presence of water, but availability of food can cause populations to increase rapidly. Now is a good time to clean out those shelves, organize stored items and place in containers, and continue to keep areas tidy. Eliminate harborage/shelter. In addition to food and moisture, it is essential to their survival that cockroaches require a place to live. Cockroaches prefer dark places that are warm and moist. Common places that provide tight spaces include under the sink, where you should discard unused old cleaning supplies, soaps, and sponges, and seal up those cracks and crevices in structures.
Rodents Create unfavorable conditions in your home. Seal openings in eaves, bird blocks and attic ventilation openings, small holes in the stucco, all cracks and crevices surrounding your home’s foundation and entryways. Store dry goods in airtight metal, glass or hard plastic containers. Clean all pantry spills along with all food prep and dining surfaces, including floors and countertops. Clean up cacti such as the Agave, Prickly Pear, and Cholla from overgrowing and touching the ground. The debris is great for pack rats to make homes. Scorpions They love to hide in the garage in and under cardboard boxes, storage containers, clutter and furniture. If possible, I highly recommend keeping as much off the ground as possible. Carefully pick up all laundry and debris cluttering the floors. Popular indoor hiding places for scorpions include closets, piles of laundry, attics, bathroom or kitchen cabinets, and crawl spaces. If they get into your home, they are usually found in secluded dry areas such as closets and garages. Clean other rarely used spaces. Keep your mowed lawn short and all shrubbery nicely pruned. Trim trees branches and bushes so they don’t reach the exterior of your home. Overhanging tree branches and overgrown bushes can give scorpions a direct path to the roof. Stay safe! Tommy Gee is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 247-2660. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (www.trulynolen.com) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.