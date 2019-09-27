I love gardening, but sometimes it’s so frustrating. I work very hard around the house [just ask my neighbors] and it seems lately, I have to work even harder to get stuff done.
Many times I have gotten myself settled up in my flower garden (I say “up” because my flower beds are raised so high that I need a stepping stone to get up into them), got my gardener’s bench, all my tools, sunscreen, hat, gloves, drink, and cell phone in case of emergency. I sit ready to dead-head, pull weeds, trim, etc. only to realize that I forgot the trash pail. Now I must climb back out of the raised bed (not easy…I’m getting older) to retrieve this item so my work can begin.
Citrus have to be fertilized several times a year, and I require the largest bag of citrus fertilizer to accomplish this task. Schlepping that big bag around to the side of the house to start with the tangerine and tangelo trees, I realize that one, I forgot my garden gloves (can’t mess up my nails), and two, the small cup I use to scoop and broadcast the fertilizer is not in the bag. Well, why would it be since the old bag was discarded months ago and the cup was left in the backyard. Okay…. I need the exercise so it’s off to the backyard to search for this handy accoutrement used for fertilizing. To protect me from me, I have a complete set of tools, gloves, hat, and garden bench in the garage so I don’t have to worry about forgetting something I need that is in the backyard.
Lest you think everything that frustrates me is a result of poor memory, there are other instances that I’d like to vent with you. In particular is when I need to reposition my gardener’s bench. I pack up all my tools which fit into a worker’s pouch…you know like what an electrician wears…and which is attached to my bench. Standing up, I grab the trash bucket I use with my left hand, and then attempt to pick up the bench with my right and nothing budges. The bench is caught on something. You must understand that this happens when I am situated in a very tight corner with little space in which to maneuver. The bench won’t move because my big foot is stepping in the frame of the bench leg. Big deal, you say? (Laugh out loud), you haven’t seen my feet! And then there was the time I lost a pair of glasses. Here’s what’s hard to describe: I lost them somewhere around the irises I was trimming, but I hadn’t moved from that spot. Where did my glasses fall? Found them a week later…in that spot. Lost a weeding tool that way. Still haven’t found it! Maybe I should quit!
Master Gardeners invite you to visit their website: http://saddlebrookemastergardeners.org/ for all up-to-date information and events for your community. Garden questions? You can reach our very own Garden Helpline by calling Pat at (520) 407-6459.
Remember, nothing brings more tranquility to the heart than a beautiful garden.