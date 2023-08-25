Your Southeast Pinal County Master Gardeners (formally SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners) are pleased to invite you to attend our upcoming Zoom webinar presentations:

SeptemberWednesday, September 13, at 1 p.m.

“Bighorn and Bush Fire Saguaro Cacti Restoration“ by Jonathan Horst, Director of Conservation and Research at Tucson Audubon Society, will share the recent history of the hundreds of thousands of saguaro cacti that were lost in the Bighorn and Bush Fires in 2020 and how a major project is underway to restore those lost and protect those that remain. Hundreds of animal, bird, and insect species make their homes in saguaros and feed on the nectar and flowers when food sources become scarce in the heat of summer; preservation of saguaros is essential to their existence. Tucson Audubon Society is also working with multiple groups, including Northern Arizona University, Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, University of Arizona and Desert Botanical Gardens on binational saguaro common garden experiments getting underway this summer for long-term saguaro restoration.

OctoberWednesday October 11, at 1 p.m.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

“Irrigation Basics“ by Dale Suter. Many of us take our irrigation systems for granted, until they stop working. Dale Suter is an avid gardener and a longtime Arizona resident. He retired after spending more than 30 years in the public sector. Over the years, he has designed and installed multiple irrigation systems. T wo of his larger projects include expanding the irrigation system at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm and designing and installing over a mile of irrigation at the Oracle Community Learning Garden. His presentation will provide a basic overview of residential irrigation systems, including tips on how to design and maintain these systems.

To Register for these events please visit our website online at extension.arizona.edu/southeast-pinal-county-master-gardener and then click on events. For questions about registration, email lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.

For other questions, email Glenna Matthews at sheilahlou@gmail.com.