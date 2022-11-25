Holiday time is upon us again. I always remember a lot of baking going on at our house when I was growing up. Lots of cookies were being baked, but we couldn’t eat them just then. Mom put them in storage cans for the big unveiling on Christmas Eve. The aromas coming from the kitchen and throughout the house were so tempting! This year I have a new cookie recipe. My friend, Carolyn introduced me to this one. She baked and included some in a container she was returning after I had taken her something. That is always a good rule—never return an empty container to a good friend or neighbor. These are very easy to make and are so delicious. Try them—you’ll like them!

How to Make Powdered Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter (softened at room temperature)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 egg (well beaten)

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp. vanilla

Granulated sugar

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Combine first three ingredients. Add remaining ingredients; roll in small balls. Flatten the balls with a buttered glass dipped in granulated sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for eight to 10-minutes.

Cookies should be a golden color—not too light and not burnt. Enjoy! The grandkids will love to help with these—in addition to eating them.

Note: If you do not use butter at your house, try “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” sticks instead.