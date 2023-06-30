Newcomers to our region are often bemused by the “Do Not Enter When Flooded” signs juxtaposed against the bone-dry desert. However, those who’ve experienced a fair share of Arizona summers know that these warning signs are no laughing matter. When driving monsoon rains and wind combine with hardened caliche layers and a lack of storm sewers, heavy run-off and dangerous flooding can follow.

The Arizona Monsoon Season arrives mid-June (although the first storms don’t typically arrive until the beginning of July) and generally lasts until the end of September. While the rain it brings provides a welcome respite from the summer heat, the storms can prove disastrous for the ill-prepared homeowner. Better to handle potential problem areas now and save money on larger home repairs down the road.

Check Your Roof: Because no one wants to wake up to the drip, drip of a leaky roof, it’s advisable to have your roof inspected annually by a licensed roofing contractor. Most area roofers will provide a free inspection. Although concrete tiles are among the most durable and water-resistant of roof coverings, they are not watertight.

A reputable, licensed roofer (ask your realtor for referrals) will check for cracked and slipped or missing tiles, along with any gaps or cracks around flashings where the roof planes intersect and anywhere there are attachments or penetrations to the roof. Any defects can make the roof vulnerable to strong rains and winds. The simple and relatively inexpensive repair of sealing or replacing a few cracked or slipped tiles and the routine removal of tree debris (which acts like a sponge when wet) can avoid far costlier repairs down the road and extend the lifespan of your roof.

I advise my clients to arrange an annual inspection of their roof as an important element of their home maintenance schedule.

Evaluate Your Home’s Drainage: If you’ve noticed pooling of water in your yard during past rainstorms, make sure to take care of the issue before the monsoon season arrives. A professional landscaper can provide drainage solutions to keep your yard and home protected against possible flooding.

Don’t forget to clean out debris from rain gutters and downspouts to avoid ponding on flat areas and in valleys of sloped roofs and to divert downpours away from your home’s foundation. If you don’t have these, consider installing rain gutters. Since roof and gutter repair can often be a package deal, you could have your local roofing contractor check the gutters during their visit.

Trim Trees and Prep Plants: Trim any unwieldy branches on larger trees that could potentially snap off and do damage. Reducing branches limits wind resistance so that strong monsoon winds can pass through, saving the tree from uprooting. Be sure to stake any smaller trees to withstand strong winds and rain. Prune palm trees that have browned as these can become kindling if lightning strikes.

Evade Electrical Damage: Familiarize yourself with your electrical panel ahead of time. Ensure that rooms are clearly marked and identify the circuit breaker so you can find it easily in the dark should there be a power surge. Add surge protector strips to outlets used for powering electronics. You may even have an electrician install a master surge protector at your main electrical panel to protect every motor in your home from appliances to your air-conditioning.

Clean Out the Garage: Now is the perfect time to get to work on clearing out the clutter in your garage to make way for your cars. Since parking your car outside may leave it vulnerable to flying branches, falling trees or runaway umbrellas, as well as hail, rain and winds, best to park it inside.

Clear Your Yard: Prepare the outside of your home by securing pillows, cushions, umbrellas, gazebos and anything else that a monsoon storm could turn into a flying projectile. Warn your neighbors to do likewise.

Seal Openings: Caulk cracks and gaps around the house and on the roof. Use weather stripping for windows and doors and gap filler near the foundation and on stucco to prevent against water seepage and potential issues with mold and mildew.

Replace Air Filter after Storms: Normally, changing your air-conditioning filters is a recommended about every two to three months, but during monsoon season it’s advisable to change these every two to three week because the storms will kick up lots of dust and allergens. A clogged air filter means your air conditioner will work overtime to cool your home, running up energy bills and potentially causing a premature breakdown.

With a little advance preparation, you can sit back and enjoy the spectacular showy skies and cooler temps the monsoon season delivers and the lovely perfume of soaked creosote bushes, that distinctive scent of our desert rain leaves behind.

Oh, and about those “Do Not Enter When Flooded Signs”; be aware that, since 1995, Arizona has upheld what is commonly known as the Stupid Motorist Law. If you do not heed warning signs and barricades and enter flooded roadways, you may be held financially responsible for your rescue!