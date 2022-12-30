As winter begins, you may not think proper insulation is a focal point of the things you need for 2023. However, did you know proper insulation can help reduce SaddleBrooke homeowners’ overall energy footprint and save money in the process?

In fact, according to the Department of Energy, over 70 percent of homes in the U.S. are under-insulated. Our Truly Insulation Plus (TIP) provides homeowners with a long-term preventative approach to reducing energy consumption while protecting your home from many common household pests.

TIP services combine high-grade insulation with naturally occurring minerals to provide our customers with one of the most unique and effective insulation services on the market. In attics, our company uses blown cellulose insulation (recycled newsprint) infused with borates (naturally occurring minerals) which provide a superior pest barrier, all while maintaining your desired climate. We can also insulate crawl spaces and under floors. In addition to climate control and added pest protection, TIP also has superior acoustic qualities and high-level fire retardation.

To that end, every building material has an insulation value called an “R-value.” An object’s R-value measures how well that object resists the transfer of heat. Simply put, it rates how effective a material is at stopping warm air from passing through it. Insulation materials start at around R-2/inch and range up to R-7/inch, with higher values being better or requiring less material to stop the heat transfer.

The R-value of Truly Insulation Plus is rated as a 3.7, making it a higher R-value than many other types of insulation materials. Additionally, TIP offers pest protection, a secondary barrier against termites and it leaves you with the ability to treat and inspect the area for termites or other pests.

Therefore, TIP aims to reduce energy costs and prevent infestation, both of which save our customers money while making their homes safer and more comfortable. Whether it’s removing corrupted and antiquated insulation, or just adding to the R-Value and efficiency of the current insulation, Truly Insulation Plus has a significant impact on our customers’ lives.

