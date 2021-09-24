At this time of year during Halloween and Thanksgiving we notice fresh pumpkins in the stores and stands everywhere we go. The pumpkins are really nice for decorations, but then what do you do with them? Throw them away! Or, you could make some pumpkin bread. The only thing wrong with using fresh pumpkin, it takes a long time to get it ready. You need to cut it, seed it, cook it, puree it – most people do not want to be bothered. Personally, I use canned pumpkin— it’s all ready for you— just open the can and measure! You can use either in this recipe. While the bread is cooking, your house will smell delicious.
How to Make Pumpkin Bread
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Sift together:
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- In a large bowl, beat until light and fluffy:
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- 1/3 cup soft shortening (like Crisco)
- 2 eggs
Add and beat in:
- 1 cup cooked or canned pumpkin (like Libby’s)
- Now add the sifted dry ingredients in 3 additions alternating with a total of:
- 1/3 cup water or milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- Do not overbeat between each addition. Fold in:
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped nuts (walnuts are good)
- 1/3 cup raisins or chopped dates
Pour batter into a greased 9x5 inch loaf pan and bake about 1hour or until bread tests done. Put a toothpick in the center of the bread and, if it comes out clean, it’s done.
You will notice that the bread will start coming away from the sides of the pan. That’s another test for doneness.
You will notice that the bread will start coming away from the sides of the pan. That’s another test for doneness.
This bread is good for breakfast with your morning coffee or as a desert with a little whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.