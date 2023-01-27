Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 is the 18th annual Rails in the Garden Tour in Tucson. This year, the locations are on the west side of Tucson and two of the layouts are in SaddleBrooke. These railroads are outdoor layouts in “G” or Garden scale generally around 1:24. The SaddleBrooke layouts feature live steam and battery power.

The Bobcat and Quail Railroad is located at 62066 E. Amberwood Dr. and has two towns, No Name and Ta Rut. It reflects an early 1930 period with logging and ranching in the Four Corners area.

The South Park and Western Railroad is located at 39794 Riverwood, Dr. This railroad is on a raised two-and-a-half-foot tall bed for your viewing pleasure. The live steam engines are a pleasure to watch was they work their way around this early west themed site.

Six more sites are located south of SaddleBrooke giving the rail fans a true taste of this hobby in the West Tucson area. Full information is available online at tucsongrs.org.

The layouts will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. There is no charge to visit the layouts. Cash donations to support the Community Food Bank and the Tucson Garden Railway Society’s community projects will be accepted.