When homebuyers are shelling out for their dream retirement home, details matter. As buyers walk through a home, they have so much to take in; what appears well-maintained, what looks like it could use a little update, or what needs a complete replacement. Buyers have a million thoughts running through their minds as they process everything from how much money they’ll have to spend on fixing, updating and replacing things—and they immediately starting making deductions from the listing price in their heads.

With inventory ticking up ever so slightly and bidding wars cooling off, along with the shiny lure of new construction SB Ranch homes, SaddleBrooke sellers are well-advised to put their best foot forward. So, what can sellers do to tackle what matters most and get top dollar for their listing?

Here are some home prep tasks sellers should do before listing to appeal to the widest array of buyers, maximize the home’s purchase price and sail seamlessly through inspections and appraisal. How many a seller opts to do will, of course, vary according to a seller’s budget and timeline goals.

Structural

If a roof or an HVAC system is nearing the end of its life and needs replacement, it’s always best to make that investment before going on the market. Buyers often don’t run from cosmetic improvements; they will, however, note big-ticket items that are vital to their safety and enjoyment of the property. Although buyers love seeing white cabinets and quartz countertops, often they would much rather buy a home that has a newer roof, HVAC, water heater and irrigation system, then add the cosmetic finishes that appeal to their tastes later. 2. Landscaping

Trimming trees, pruning bushes and updating the exterior with new plants can create curb appeal, conveys pride of ownership, and will make the home look more appealing in photos and video and to potential buyers driving by. Unkept yards with overgrown bushes, vines and trees overwhelm buyers. It may project an image of a high-maintenance property to a buyer who is longing for easy upkeep in retirement. Cleanliness

Even if a property is not the most updated, buyers always appreciate a super-clean home — free of any smells, dirt and dust. Homes that lack cleanliness can signal a property that is not well-maintained. For some buyers, a dirty home is a total turnoff, and reason enough to cut a showing short. A clean home is not only warm and inviting, it transmits that the homeowner who lives there cares for their property, including those items that cannot be seen. Cleanliness always goes a long way in providing a great showing experience.



If sellers do nothing else, they should spend the time and money making sure their home is spotless in every way. Outside, this means pressure-washing the driveway and walkways, exterior of the home, patios, and pool decks. For the interior, hiring a cleaning crew to do a deep-clean of the home’s interior is essential. As well as the usual cleaning of floors, bathrooms and kitchen, the professionals can tackle those tough-to-reach areas, such as the top of kitchen cabinets, interior doors, light fixtures, fans, behind and underneath furniture. Don’t forget the windows. Find a recommended local window cleaner—you’ll be amazed at how inexpensively and thoroughly they can clean and renew your windows, screens, sills and tracks.



Lastly, the garage is not exempt from being clean, organized and accessible, so don’t neglect this space. Buyers are quite impressed when they can walk into an immaculate garage.

Paint

Lots of home improvement advice boasts the virtues of a fresh coat of paint. A newly painted home on the inside and out can make a tremendous difference in conveying value. Don’t cut corners with DIY — do hire a professional. Amateur touch-ups on walls and ceilings can stick out like a sore thumb. Trying to match the existing wall color can be difficult as wall paint fades over time, while leftover paint in a can may degrade.



The painting process should start by properly addressing any drywall issues that may have accrued over the years, such as nicks, dents and cracks. Don’t forget the ceiling, as buyers’ eyes always drift upward, checking for signs of any roof leaks. Lastly, don’t overlook the garage floor. Garages are important to SaddleBrooke buyers, and they don’t like seeing a garage floor with peeling paint, tire marks and dirt stains all over it. Putting the extra effort to spruce up the garage floor will definitely pay off.

Critter Control

A termite inspection is an important part of the home buying process, and most lenders will require a wood-destroying insect inspection report (WDIIR), a document prepared by a licensed pest control business to the buyer about termite damage or presence. Lending underwriters want to be sure there isn’t any structural damage due to termites.



While subterranean termites are generally accepted as an inherent to the Arizona climate, pack rats are a lesser known, yet potentially more destructive pest in SaddleBrooke. Since pack rats often get into attics, extensive damage to wiring and insulation is common. By having the home checked in advance by a qualified pest company, the savvy seller will ensure that an inspection report won’t include findings of extensive packrat droppings, insulation damage and chewed wires, any of which could not only cost thousands of dollars in repair, but might also lead to the cancellation of a contract.

Kitchen

It’s no secret that beautifully updated kitchens can add a tremendous amount of value. Although it’s not practicable for sellers to remodel their kitchen just to sell it; in most cases, making some upgrades can go a long way toward upping the value to a prospective buyer.



Depending on the kind of cabinets already in place, consider having them painted and changing out any drawers to soft-close hinge. Refacing cabinet doors can also be an option, depending on budget and timing. Also, consider changing out the door and drawer hardware to upgrade the look. Updating the countertops to a lightly-veined quartz, with and larger rectangular undermounted sink with upgraded faucet are things that buyers take notice of and appreciate. Updating or adding a stylish tile backsplash is also another project that creates value and interest.



If you have a mish-mash of different styles and brands of appliances, consider modernizing these to a similar age and style, or finish, if possible. If appliances are newer but need a good scrubbing, be sure to have cooktops, vents and ovens cleaned. Buyers consider it a huge turnoff when they open the oven door and find that it looks like it was last cleaned years ago, or perhaps never!

Doors

The front door is one of the first things buyers notice as they make their way into the house. If the door is outdated or worn, consider having it painted or stained along with changing out the hardware. If it’s in need of replacement, making this investment coveys a strong first impression to a potential new homeowner. Don’t forget to look up (buyers will!) to ensure the front entryway is clear of cobwebs, grime or bat guano.



Take inventory of all exterior doors, such as sliders, security doors and garage service door. See if these are in need of any updates such as repainting, changing out hardware, replacing hinges, or if it would make sense, to replace or upgrade them.

Flooring

Once inside, one of the first things buyers take notice of is flooring. Today’s buyers are not keen on mismatched flooring throughout a home and generally desire the seamless look of consistent flooring. In recent years, buyers have turned away from carpet in favor of solid surface flooring like stone or wood-look ceramic or porcelain tile, and lately, luxury vinyl. Considering updating flooring to a high-quality luxury vinyl plank that’s durable, long-lasting, water resistant, and will instantly update the home’s look while adding a significant amount of value.



If changing out the flooring entirely is not an option, consider replacing any existing old carpet with new carpet in a neutral color that will have wide appeal. Keeping the tone of the carpet on par with adjoining tile tricks the eye into seeing one continuous floor.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Storage

Like sellers, buyers have stuff — and they want to know where they are going to put it. Many SaddleBrooke buyers are coming from areas that have basements and full-sized attics, so storage space is paramount. A very cost-effective improvement a seller can make is clearing out clutter, getting rid of unwanted items and organizing all storage areas from the closets, garages and pantries to make sure they are showing off their storage space (and not the things in

them).

Deferred maintenance

Apart from dirt, grime and packrats, there is no bigger turnoff than walking through a home and seeing lots of deferred maintenance. Tubs and showers that need caulking, tile in need of re-grouting, corroded plumbing fixtures and missing light bulbs, to name a few. Taking time to address the fix-it list before opening the home to prospective buyers is key to presenting a home that looks taken care of and well-maintained. I t will prevent buyers from worrying that these simple repairs may be significantly more costly than they actually are.



A common deferred maintenance item in SaddleBrooke is the home’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). Want to know how to “stop a Trane”? Refrain from having your HVAC system seasonally serviced to clean the coils and check the coolant levels! Be sure to keep all maintenance records to attach to your home’s disclosures. Evidence of regular maintenance goes a long way toward getting a buyer to leap rather than hesitate with an offer.

Lighting

Buyers want homes that are light and bright, and quickly discount those that are dark and have a depressing vibe. Changing light bulbs or swapping out light fixtures can create a bright and cheery ambiance that will make buyers want to spend time in the house. Unless they are exceedingly neutral, it’s a good idea to remove outdated window treatments like valances, cornices and drapery. Discard the frumpy and embrace the light and views that buyers crave.

Bathrooms

It’s no secret buyers pay attention to bathrooms. Although they are typically okay with secondary bathrooms not being the most updated, there are several things sellers can do if their bathrooms could use some sprucing up before coming on the market.

Changing out vanities, sinks and plumbing fixtures are some of the easiest ways to update the look. There are many furniture-quality vanities with prebuilt counters that provide some great options that can be installed rather quickly versus having something custom built. The same goes for toilets and updating the plumbing fixtures in showers and tubs. If there are old mirrors on the walls, now is a great time to change those out to something more stylish and on trend as well.

To optimize your property’s value, focus on having a functional home with a solid foundation; the bigger mechanics and systems matter more than small cosmetic flaws. Keep in mind that homebuyers won’t view your home they same that you do – so providing a neutral very-clean canvas is the best way to go.

Discuss your home selling goals with a real estate professional. She or he can guide you on what may or may not be pertinent to procuring the greatest return from your unique property. Even if you are years away from selling, a knowledgeable realtor can help keep you from costly mistakes, inform you on the most cost-effective upgrades, as well as guide you toward reliable skilled contractors.