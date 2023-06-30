A long time ago when we visited Catalina Island, 26-miles off the coast of California, my mother-and-father-in-law introduced us to Catalina hot dogs. Now you may think, “So what?” They are very special! Served on a hamburger bun instead of the traditional hot dog bun, the wienies are cut in half lengthwise and then placed on the bun. Placing the other items on top of the dogs makes for a delicious treat – and you don’t have to leave home to enjoy them.

You can have corn on the cob or potato salad as side dishes. Or Chips make a nice accompaniment. For dessert, watermelon seems like an excellent choice. You may decide, as I have, that this will be your favorite way to serve the old standard hot dogs. Hope you enjoy!

Catalina Island Hotdogs

Items You Will Need:

Large Hamburger Buns

Hot Dogs of your choice

Sliced Cheese

Sliced Tomato

Sliced Onion

Sliced Pickle

Lettuce Leaves

Mayonnaise or Salad Dressing (I prefer Thousand Island)

Mustard

Method:

Score the ends of the hot dogs, slice in half lengthwise, and score along the length every half inch or so.

Put a little olive oil in a skillet and place the hot dogs meat side down to brown, then turn to the skin side to brown.

While the hot dogs are cooking you can slice the other items and place them on a large platter.

Warm the buns, if desired.

Serve when ready.