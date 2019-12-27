This article is the fifth in a series to highlight seven homes (one villa and six single-family homes) featured in the 2019 SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour held April 7, 2019. The homes are presented in no particular order.
While they had spent a good deal of time searching throughout Arizona for a retirement community, married Michiganders Ann Fraley and Tony Muscat knew their search was over upon discovering SaddleBrooke. They were delighted to find that the community, built in two phases, offered double the amenities they’d seen elsewhere. Within a couple of weeks of their first SaddleBrooke visit, they were under contract for a resale home that had Fixer-Upper written all over it. An estate sale property, the 3002 square foot one-story Galleria with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and an office addition carved out of the three-car garage, had been off and on the market for nearly four years. The couple sensed the economic opportunity to recover renovation expense with a lower purchase price resale and, when their counteroffer was accepted, they knew they’d found a new home. Well, almost.
“We bought a couple of lawn chairs, a bed and a dorm refrigerator to make sure there wasn’t any buyer’s remorse,” said Ann of the couple’s first stay after closing in December of 2014. Arriving the day after Christmas, they were on a week-long mission to find a general contractor who could make their home renovation dreams materialize from long distance. Hailing from a background in the building trades, Tony was undaunted by the scope of work that lay ahead, but he was concerned about finding a contractor he could trust and who could effectively communicate from a distance. The couple had lined up interviews with six remodeling contractors and checked references and the Arizona Registrar of Contractors before selecting Interior Trends Remodel & Design. Known as “The Two Kathys,” owner Kathy Nieto is the engineer and construction supervisor, while owner Kathy Lyle is the designer, and, the couple soon discovered, a terrific mediator and problem solver.
Tony and Ann returned to their home in Stirling, Michigan and spent the ensuing months working over Interior Trends’ proposal to their satisfaction. With a June 2015 start date, the couple requested that work be completed in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with family in their new SaddleBrooke home. Over the next six months, Tony and Ann collaborated with Kathy Lyle by email and conference calls with several return trips to Tucson for site visits to review plans and select colors.
Although they liked the Galleria’s separated formal great room and casual great room spaces, both felt the home’s finishes needed overhaul from floor to ceiling and that the kitchen and baths would constitute the most significant remodeling projects. After collecting innumerable samples of wood plank tile flooring, Ann found the floor she was looking for, “We wanted something natural, but not rustic, more contemporary, but not trendy” she explained of the floor that now covers the entire home. With a mix of warm browns, beiges and cool grays, the tile beautifully offsets the soft grayish-taupe of the walls, which were re-textured to cover the old orange peel finish with a fresher hawk and trowel finish. Atop the new tile, new higher baseboards were installed, along with new solid wood doors, and barn doors for the powder room (which had originally opened to block the hallway) and the two master closets.
While both prized open flow and light, the couple differed somewhat on style, with Tony tending toward contemporary and Ann leaning more traditional. Collaborating with the couple, Kathy Lyle walked the middle road, artfully combining their preferences to achieve a home that is definitively transitional in style, blending the classis with contemporary in the use of neutral colors, clean lines, minimal accents and lots of light. The home’s front entry is a perfect example of transitional styling. Not a fan of the original double-door entry with its mundane muntin-gridded transom window, Tony asked the designer to find a suitable taller iron and glass door with sidelights to fit the space. The result is a striking eight-foot tall, wider single door that brings light and air into the front of the house, while seamlessly blending a contemporary look with the existing traditional arched windows through the incorporation of the same arch in the door’s clear glass transom window. Ann found that removing the half-moon shutters from the existing windows helped contemporize the windows, along with painting the existing creamy shutters a bright white. All the home’s windows were replaced with new energy efficient Milgard windows and the family room’s two flanking windows were removed to make way for a sixteen-foot sliding glass doorway that now seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living from family room to patio.
Besides increasing natural light, Ann and Tony were eager to overcome the woeful lack of light from within. Interior Trend’s electrician did extensive rewiring to add recessed lighting to all living and bedroom space, along with converting all fixtures to LED lights. In the kitchen alone, two existing cans were joined by seven additional recessed lights, three pendant lights over the bar and ambient lighting above, inside and underneath the cabinets. In the dining room, an additional electrical box was added to accommodate a second chandelier needed to light the massive new ten-foot dining table the couple had custom-built of solid walnut, along with a complimentary server. Both pieces were crafted by Joseph Dyjak, a Benson-based carpenter that Ann discovered online. Tony asked for some industrial touches and Dyjak complied by incorporating metal panels that mimic the pattern of burled wood and punctuations of metal fastener for simple adornment. Additionally, he provided the couple with the stain and fasteners for Connelly Billiards to custom build their pool table. The metal fasteners make distinctive sights on the stately clean-lined nine-foot pool table that dominates the home’s front room, originally builder-designated as the Galleria’s living room.
The kitchen was completely gutted, and the layout reworked with the pantry opening relocated to accommodate a full wall of dark brown stained alder cabinetry that wraps around the corner to encompass the area where the plan’s former bar and shelving was located. A new stainless GE Profile refrigerator stands where the pantry once opened and a prep sink to the side. Rather than floating apart on its own separate island, the new GE Profile gas range is now practically located on the oven wall with a sleek stainless Vent-a-hood overhead. Kathy Lyle’s first charge as mediator came in determining the height of the new sink/breakfast bar island. While Tony preferred a stepped-up bar, Ann wanted one large level island. Appealing to Ann’s neatnik tendencies and her love for entertaining, Kathy reasoned that the higher bar seating would not only help keep kitchen messes out of sight, but the higher two-foot deep level could effectively serve as a buffet for parties. Now, many socials later, Ann can’t imagine having done otherwise.
The couple’s must-haves for a new kitchen were two sinks, new high-end appliances, a gas range and a separate drink area with ice machine. After consulting with the couple about their lifestyle and preferences, Kathy suggested a coffee station where the kitchen desk was previously located and a seating area for two, in lieu of a separate dining table. The station, with its taupe Thermofoil contemporary cabinetry set in a pop-out of creamy limestone colored stacked stone add visual interest and warm contrast to the adjoining wall of quartz-topped cabinetry and glass subway tile backsplash. Aside from its added beauty, the couple have found their new coffee seating area is a favorite spot.
Another significant footprint change was the home’s master bath, where the couple had the “accident waiting to happen” garden tub replaced by a roll-in shower, with the former shower space giving way to a coveted vanity table for Ann. Again, designer Kathy came up with innovations that neither Tony nor Ann had considered. She was correct in assuming the couple would ultimately be happier with separate side-by-side vanities. Like the powder room and second bath, the furniture style vanities add bathroom Zen with a clean, contemporary look. Kathy also asked the owners to consider long-term usage of their master bath by both installing a curb-less shower and prepping the shower’s interior walls for handrails the couple will install at a later date, as needed.
The designer also helped the couple select new furnishings for the home, including a large curved camel-colored leather sectional, coffee table and side tables. Eschewing the traditional entertainment center, Tony collaborated with Kathy to create a TV storage stand by adding furniture legs to Thermofoil cabinetry for an updated Midcentury Modern look. Thermofoil cabinetry also factored into the renovation of the laundry room and office. A stylish and modern space, the laundry room maximizes storage space with sleek white Thermofoil cabinetry that lines opposing walls and forms the storage bases for the pedestal washer and dryer. In the office, space was maximized to accommodate two work stations for the couple to work from home. To add interest, lower cabinetry is a dark-stained wood while the uppers are a light taupe painted plywood cabinetry complimented by accents of dark wood open shelving and two lighted glass front cabinets. The office window was replaced by clear glass double French doors that afford natural light and inspiring mountain views.
As if the home renovations weren’t enough inspiration, tour attendees were also treated to the handsome renovations to the front and back patios, including new paver flooring in a mixed pallet of Belgard Sierra and Tuscany styles, along with a new gas log fireplace and a Grill Master’s dream built-in BBQ to house Tony’s Lynx and Green Egg grills.
Both young Baby-Boomers, Ann and Tony are proud enthusiasts of their new community. As a member of the HOA-1 Long-Range Planning Committee, Tony is eager to see the community remain vibrant, upbeat and an enduring draw to the upcoming generation of seniors. It is in that spirit that the couple tackled their home’s renovation. The resulting harmony of classical elements combined with a streamlined, contemporary aesthetic, neither too cold nor fussy, has provided a stylish and comfortable home that should ultimately stand the test of time.
And, yes, although a very tight finish, Tony and Ann were able to celebrate Thanksgiving 2015 in their beautiful new SaddleBrooke home with Ann’s mom, their son and his fiancée!
MARK YOUR CALENDAR! The third annual SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to popular demand, there will be two tours: a morning tour from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an afternoon tour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds help SaddleBrooke Community Outreach provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children is local communities.