Who says tract homes must be boring cookie-cutters? Earlier models in SaddleBrooke reflected then-popular trends of formal living rooms and separate family rooms whereas current models feature a great room concept. Thankfully, virtually all models have kitchens that open to the living space.
Many new buyers coming to SaddleBrooke think they don’t need or want the two living spaces in the earlier models. The homes that were on the 2019 Remodeled Home Tour confirm just how simple it is to make that extra space work for you—in grand ways!
You can easily transform formal living spaces in models like the Galleria, Posada, Diego, Cheyenne, and many other originals, into a man-cave pub complete with full-service bar, built-in tv, high-top tables and appropriate wall art. You can also create a game room that offers a full-size pool table, or a home theater complete with popcorn machine and reclining seats.
Love crafts? Enclose part of the massive formal living area into a sanctuary and let your creativity flow. The light is perfect for working on those quilts, greeting cards, paints and needle arts.
If you are considering buying a home but don’t know how to make that formal living space work for you, consider talking with a Realtor who offers more than the standard services.
With all the many models we have in SaddleBrooke, your imagination can absolutely run wild…