It’s a new year and I hope to bring you some new recipes that you will enjoy preparing and eating. Pork is a regular in our home, especially on New Year’s Day. I don’t know how it got started but it is a routine menu item every year. I hope you will try this choice and will continue to use it for yourselves and for company—when we can get together again.
Let's make this Roasted Maple-Mustard Pork Tinderloin and Veggies...
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp Dijon Mustard
- 2 Tbsp Maple Syrup
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 lb. pork tenderloin
- 2 (10-oz.) pkgs. frozen broccoli, cauliflower and carrot blend (like Birds Eye)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
Method
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a small bowl, combine mustard, maple syrup and garlic. Then rub this mixture over the pork tenderloin.
- Toss the veggies with 1 Tbsp oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread these out in a single layer on a large baking sheet coated with cooking spray (Pam), and roast for 15 minutes.
- Heat remaining 1 Tbsp oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and brown the pork on all sides, about 2 minutes on each side.
- Transfer the pork to the baking sheet with the veggies and roast an additional 15 to 20 minutes until pork is slightly pink in the center, or when the center reaches 145 degrees on a meat thermometer, and veggies are browned.
- Slice pork to serving plates or a platter and add the veggies. The pork will have a tangy-sweet glaze.
This should produce 4 servings.