While casitas now dot the SaddleBrooke landscape, it wasn’t always so. When Robson Builders showcased its first SaddleBrooke model homes in the spring of 1987, only one model was built with a casita. Of the six models exhibited on Galveston Lane in HOA 1: Toltec, Shawnee, Alameda, Kachina, Rio Grande and Posada; only the Rio Grande featured a “guest suite.”
Winning the prestigious Golden Nugget Award for Best Model Home Design in 1986, the Rio Grande’s industry appeal likely lay in its Spanish Mediterranean aesthetics. Although the floor plan never took off widely with SaddleBrooke buyers, undoubtedly its front-positioned casita and private, walled and gated courtyard went on to be frequently duplicated.
By 1998, SaddleBrooke had expanded to its second phase, and the Model Village on Flower Ridge Drive showcased a dozen decorated homes and villas, with 20 additional floorplans to choose from—a number of which offered “guest suite” options. Originally from Boston, builder Ed Robson referred to the attached and detached separate-opening units as “guest suites.” However, the southwestern lexicon soon supplanted with local realtors dubbing them the enduring “casita.” Today’s real estate listings tout a casita; whether the unit be detached, attached, or, even, the upstairs space of two-story homes.
The idea of adding a casita to an existing home gained momentum as increasingly luxurious and spacious homes, many with casitas, were unveiled in later building phases, culminating with The Preserve in 2005. Rather than move up, many SaddleBrooke homeowners realized they could more affordably build the space they desired by adding a casita. Murphy beds made double duty of the space, allowing room for an owner retreat with the bed up, and comfortable, private lodging for guests with the bed down.
With the pandemic leaving couples cooped up, and many recreational activities restricted, the demand for casitas is on the rise. Additionally, Baby Boomers are reconsidering their senior care options given the widespread outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns in assisted living facilities. Some SaddleBrookers are already planning for the day when they will hire help to live in their casita across the courtyard or upstairs. Some expect adult children to move into the main house, while they relocate to the casita.
Typically, SaddeBrooke casitas range between 275 to 500 square feet and costs will vary based on size and finishes. You may peruse the Contractors Book at either HOA office to find reviews of licensed builders who are experienced in casita building and Pinal County permitting. SaddleBrooke One allows handy access to these evaluations on their website at saddlebrooke.org/alc-contractor-evaluation-forms.
The construction of new casitas requires review and approval of the HOA’s Architecture and Landscape Committee prior to breaking ground. Both HOAs require a Pinal County Permit and the county’s zoning laws strictly regulate the inclusion of kitchen facilities and enforce minimal space requirements for ingress and egress. SaddleBrooke’s ALC committees encourage conformity of color, design and appearance of the new structure to the existing home and both recommend informing neighbors of the project as a common courtesy. Each HOA has varying regulations for setbacks and it is best to consult your respective ALC committee for guidance.
There are a multitude of ways to utilize your casita. Even if you use it for nothing more than guest quarters, how comforting it is to have a little place where you can escape without anyone disturbing your peace!
Home Office – Focus and be more productive in your separate workspace, then leave the work (and bills!) behind when you close the door. Set up a screen for all those Zoom meetings.
Exercise Room – No need to travel to the gym or yoga studio daily when you can set up a home gym with the equipment you actually use.
Craft Room – Everything from jewelry making to sewing, scrapbooking and painting. Unleash your creativity without having to clear off the dining table for dinner. Rekindle a beloved hobby from the past, or take up a new one with online instruction.
Hobby Room – Revisit your youth and build a model train village, or take your time putting together a model car, boat of plane, or a 1,000 piece puzzle. You can always resume right where you left off!
Personal Library – Create a space to unwind and read for leisure, learning, or a bit of both. You could include a big screen to peruse the variety of online classes, concerts and second language instructions as well.
Music Room – Regardless of your skill level, enjoy the pleasure and proven physical benefits of singing and playing your heart out in private. No need to travel for those car karaoke session.
Screening Room – No more nagging to turn down the volume when you have your own space to “feel” the action of your favorite movies at full volume.
Recreation Room – Whether she wants a private space for a game of Mahjong and a glass of wine with the girls or he longs for billiards and beer with the guys, a casita could be the ticket. Stock with board games and a wet bar.
While casita literally translates to “little house,” it may also translate into functionality for changing needs and good potential in resale value. A casita is a built-in asset for life’s little surprises!
