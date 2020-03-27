The staff and chef at Mountain View Bar and Grill have been very supportive of keeping plant-based items on their menu. Typically, our group picks four plant-based items off the menu and sets a date once a month to try and experience the taste of those wonderful items. We have all enjoyed our time together and like to talk about why we started eating only plant-based foods. Our nutrition group has really grown in a very short period of time. One of the things that the chef and staff have done for us that is really special is that every week they have a different, new item on the menu called the “Harvest Special” that is plant based. If you are interested in joining us, you can look at our website. Go to https://sbpbwf.wixsite.com/website.
SaddleBrooke Plant Based Nutrition Group and SaddleBrooke Mountain View Bar and Grill
- By Dick Kroese
