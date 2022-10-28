The University of Arizona Pinal County Cooperative Extension now offers an online course at any time during the year for all Pinal County residents to become Master Gardener Volunteers. The course may be completed online anywhere with an internet connection, and usually in the convenience of your home.

Anyone who has an interest in environmentally responsible landscaping and gardening in Pinal County AND a desire to teach those principles/skills from research-based materials to others should apply. Participants will learn the fundamentals of selecting, installing, and maintaining healthy, appropriate landscapes and gardens. Classes are taught by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Faculty, industry professionals, and other horticultural experts.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

If you live in the SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, or Oracle area and would like to become a SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardener or want more information, please contact Theresa Ellsworth, Administrative Assistant at (520) 836-5221, x202 or send an email to tellswor@cals.arizona.edu.

See the SB/SBR Master Gardener website at https://extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners under How To Become a MG tab.