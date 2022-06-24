The SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invite you to attend our annual Plant Sale, Thursday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at MountainView Clubhouse (38759 S Mountainview Blvd.) outside of ballroom on the patio. There will be plenty of parking in the parking lots outside the ballroom.

Among the many plants for sale will include Agaves of various types, Blue Elf Aloes, Firesticks, Slipper plants, Blue Euphorbia (gopher plants), Pinecone cacti, Mangaves, Bulbine, many Irises, and herbs. Plants will be in four-inches to five-gallons in size. Payment can be made by cash or check. There will be a limited number of wagons available for transporting plants.

Questions? Email juliepeek@gmail.com.