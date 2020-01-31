Our monthly meeting held on Thursday, January 2 was attended by Rick Gibson, the Pinal County Cooperative Extension Agent responsible for overseeing the University of Arizona Master Gardener program in Pinal county. He gave a brief overview of the seven Master Gardener groups in Pinal County, including a new group in Oracle.
Laurie Foster, our new coordinator, announced that Karen Turcott and Linda Vautrin-Hale were stepping down as co-coordinators. They had been in this position for the past two years, working with the group to coordinate plant calls, lectures, and classes. Additionally, they served on the Pinal County Master Gardener board. Laurie and Alison Lang will become the new coordinators for our group. Laurie presented cards and gifts to Karen and Linda and thanked them for their service.
Arizona Master Gardeners are university-trained volunteers who serve as community educators. They work with the University of Arizona providing research-based information on environmentally responsible gardening and landscaping to the public. The SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners offer educational programs and classes to residents of HOA-1, HOA-2, and the Ranch. They assist residents in diagnosing plant problems, conduct school programs, sponsor plant sales, train the next generation of Master Gardeners, provide monthly lectures, and assist residents with gardening questions and problems.
SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invite you to visit their website for all up-to-date information and events for our community. Go to http://saddlebrookemastergardeners.org/. Garden questions? You can reach our very own Garden Helpline by calling Pat Flanagan at (520) 407-6459.