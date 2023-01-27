Becoming a Master GardenerOrientation at SaddleBrooke Ranch will be held Monday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the La Mesa Room.

Orientation at SaddleBrooke will be held Thursday, February 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at MountainView in the Cactus Room.

In February, a one-hour orientation meeting will be held at both SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch to introduce you to our program. If you are interested in environmentally responsible landscaping and gardening and have a desire to teach those principles/skills from research-based materials to others, then you should consider becoming a SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardener. Anyone from SaddleBrooke or SaddleBrooke Ranch may attend either session. There is no commitment required at the orientation. We will answer questions and explain the Master Gardener program, its expectations, and all about our new online course.

Demo Day & Mini Plant SaleDemo Day/Plant Sale at SaddleBrooke will be held Monday, March 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at MountainView in the Ballroom West and on the Patio.

Join your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners in Spring for a Demonstration Day fair. There will be a variety of tables where you can stop and learn about gardening practices and techniques, caring for palms and cactus, and general information such as pruning, irrigation, plant pests, tools, container gardening and much more. You can also bring your specific questions and problems (pictures help) and either get an immediate answer from the Master Gardeners at the Ask Your Master Gardener table or schedule a plant call where the Master Gardeners will come out to your house. While learning about pruning, you can have one garden utensil sharpened. There will also be a mini plant sale held at the same time.

Demo Day at SaddleBrooke Ranch Community Garden will be held Wednesday, March 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join us at the SaddleBrooke Ranch Community Garden for demonstrations in working gardens including amending soil, irrigation, planting spring vegetables, planting from seeds, when and how to fertilize—as well as special topics such as planting for pollinators, tips for maintaining healthy citrus, and how to properly shade your garden from the harsh summer sun.

For more questions or additional information, email Laurie Foster at lauriefoster123@ arizona.edu. Visit our website, online at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners.