Join your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners for Demonstration (Demo) Day fairs. Residents from both communities are welcome to attend all events. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and guide you to resources that will assist you in creating and maintaining thriving and bountiful gardens.

Demo Day and Mini Plant Sale at SaddleBrooke Monday, March 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at MountainView Ballroom West and on the Patio.

There will be a variety of tables where you can stop and learn about gardening practices and techniques, caring for palms and cactus, and general information such as pruning, irrigation, plant pests, tools, container gardening and much more. A table will be set up where you can have one garden utensil sharpened. There will also be a mini plant sale held at the same time, including sale of handmade ceramic pots. Cash and checks only.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Demo Day at SaddleBrooke Ranch Wednesday, March 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at SaddleBrooke Ranch Community Garden.

There will live demonstrations at the community garden including amending soil, irrigation, planting spring vegetables, planting from seeds, when and how to fertilize—as well as special topics such as planting for pollinators, tips for maintaining healthy citrus, and how to properly shade your garden from the harsh summer sun.

Visit our website, online at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners.