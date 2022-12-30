Becoming a Master GardenerIn February, a one-hour orientation meeting will be held at both SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch to introduce you to our program. If you are interested in environmentally responsible landscaping and gardening and have a desire to teach those principles/skills from research-based materials to others, then you should consider becoming a SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardener. There is no commitment required at the orientation. We will answer questions and explain the Master Gardener program, its expectations, and all about our new on-line course.

Orientation at SaddleBrooke Ranch will be held Monday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the La Mesa Room.

Orientation at SaddleBrooke will be held Thursday, February 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mt. View in the Cactus Room.

Demo Day and Mini Plant SaleJoin your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners in Spring for a Demonstration (Demo) Day fair. There will be a variety of tables where you can stop and learn about gardening practices and techniques, caring for palms and cactus, and general information such as pruning, irrigation, plant pests, tools, container gardening and much more. You can also bring your specific questions and problems (pictures help) ) and either get an immediate answer from the Master Gardeners at the Ask Your Master Gardener table or schedule a plant call where the Master Gardeners will come out to your house. While learning about pruning, you can have one garden utensil sharpened. There will also be a mini plant sale held at the same time.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Demo Day/Plant Sale at SaddleBrooke will be held Monday, March 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at MountainView in the Ballroom West and on the Patio.

You can go to our website for the most current information for both events at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners. Look under events.