The Bighorn Fire struck a little too close to home for many residents of SaddleBrooke. Fortunately, landscaping withing the SaddleBrooke community is such that wildfire poses little threat to the community. Moreover, wildfire is a natural and healthy part of grassland, woodland and forest ecosystems in the Southwest. But the same cannot be said for desert ecosystems.
Typically, deserts don’t burn. There simply isn’t enough fuel, but the situation is changing with the influx of invasive fire-loving grasses into the desert. The most notorious of these are buffelgrass and fountaingrass, which gained a foothold in the Tucson Basin over 20-years-ago. Farther north in SaddleBrooke, buffelgrass and fountaingrass are relative newcomers. They have followed residential development, which creates disturbance and promotes the invasion of many non-native plant species.
Buffelgrass and fountaingrass not only tolerate fire, but rather they thrive on fire. In contrast, the vast majority of our native desert plants, including the iconic saguaro cactus, have few, if any, adaptations to withstand fire. It’s important to note that, even in the absence of fire, these grasses outcompete native plants for space, water, and nutrients. This includes everything from our trees and woody shrubs to cacti and our annual spring and summer wildflowers. With or without fire, buffelgrass and fountaingrass have the potential transform our diverse desert landscapes into depauperate grasslands. This is why tackling the buffelgrass and fountaingrass problem has been a top priority for the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for the past decade.
We at the Desert Museum were thrilled when SaddleBrooke leadership reached out for advice upon realizing the extent of the buffelgrass and fountaingrass invasion in the community. Together, SaddleBrooke Two and the Desert Museum applied for and received a grant from the National Forest Foundation to combat these invasive species both within SaddleBrooke and on the adjacent Coronado National Forest. For the past year, Anthony Griego, Director of Common Areas, has been working hard with Tucson Audubon Society’s invasive species treatment crew to tackle the buffelgrass within SaddleBrooke Two. Meanwhile, the Desert Museum is working with contractors to tackle fountaingrass in the adjacent Forest Service lands.
Without proactive management, the mountain slopes that lie to the east of SaddleBrooke will likely come to resemble the Catalina Foothills, the southern slopes of the Santa Catalinas that form the northern boundary of the City of Tucson. The Catalina Foothills are blanketed in thousands of acres of buffelgrass and fountaingrass, presenting a significant fire threat to the residents in the area, a fact that was driven home when hundreds of households were ordered to evacuate as a result of the Bighorn Fire in 2020.
Thanks to the leadership within the SaddleBrooke community, which recognized the problem in and sought to do something about it quickly, there is still time to prevent the buffelgrass and fountaingrass invasion from reaching the scale it has in the Catalina Foothills. But there is no one entity or organization that is capable of solving the problem on its own. Buffelgrass and fountaingrass are here to stay, which means that keeping them under control, both in SaddleBrooke and on adjacent public lands, requires a commitment from the community at the level of the leadership and the individual.
Fortunately, there are lots of ways to help. With funding from the National Forest Foundation, the Desert Museum will be hosting two buffelgrass and fountaingrass “pulls” in February (Monday, February 7 and Wednesday, February 23) during Save our Saguaros – Beat Back Buffelgrass Month. In fact, you can find a list a pulls by visiting buffelgrass.org and clicking on “volunteer for a pull.” Don’t be put off by the name, there are jobs for everyone at a pull, including jobs that involve no pulling!
There are other ways to help too. We need help finding and mapping these species. We are asking people to report sightings of buffelgrass and fountaingrass with a simple, free app called EDDMaps. To learn how to identify and report these grasses, visit buffelgrass.org. Perhaps most important of all, simply become aware of the problem, and then tell others about it!
Saturday, February 5 marks the start of Save our Saguaros Month. During this annual event, our partners (Saguaro National Park, the Catalina State Park Buffelslayers, the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers, the AZ Native Plant Society, Coronado National Forest, and many others) come together to raise public awareness of the threats presented by these invasive species. If you’ve never pulled buffelgrass or fountaingrass, this is the time to do it, even if only one time, to become familiar with the problem and learn how to identify these grasses.
But it’s more enjoyable than one might guess! Ask the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers, a volunteer team of mostly retirees who have been protecting the saguaro-studded slopes of the Tucson Mountains for over 20-years. Some pull buffelgrass to reap the benefits of exercise, some because they enjoy the time spent outdoors in the quiet of the desert, some to connect with community or with nature. But what unites them all is a desire to preserve the beauty and biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert.
For more information, please visit buffelgrass.org or email Vianey Avila, Invasive Species Program Coordinator, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum at vavila@desertmuseum.org.