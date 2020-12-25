No time like the present to save your spot for the Master Gardener’s Lecture Series, Springtime Gardening in the Desert. This is a new series of talks to be held on Wednesdays in February 2021 via a Zoom format. Lectures are free.
These lectures are designed to resolve basic gardening issues along with gaining new knowledge about gardening in the desert and enhancing your landscape. Each session will last about an hour or more and begin promptly at 1 p.m. The topics include: plant health; native plants, water conservation, xeriscape; sun and shade; roses. Registrations are limited. If you would like to register or want more information, email Elissa Cochran at cochranelissa@gmail.com.