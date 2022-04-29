As SaddleBrooke residents begin to feel the warmth that comes with Spring, a pest we have already started seeing in this area and Tucson, because of these rising temperatures, is the scorpion.

Notoriously one of the most difficult pests to eliminate, scorpions spend most of their time tucked away in cracks or crevices and are even found in children’s sand boxes. Although they are not aggressive hunters, their sting can be quite painful, and in the case of one species found in the U.S. (Arizona Bark Scorpion), it can sometimes be fatal.

However, it is important to note that scorpion stings can pose a medical threat especially to the young, elderly, and pets. Get immediate medical care for any child stung by a scorpion. If you ever experience any of the following serious symptoms, call Poison Control at (800) 222-1222 or go to the emergency room immediately. Symptoms of a scorpion sting include breathing difficulties; difficulty swallowing or talking; dizziness; drooling/salivation; extreme or persistent pain; hyperactivity; muscle twitching or thrashing; numbness that spreads to entire extremity; paralysis of area or extremity; unusually high or low blood pressure; vomiting; or weakness.

Some things homeowners can do to help prevent scorpions include keeping their house clean, de-cluttering floors, keeping your home insect-free, eliminating hiding places like loose rocks, piles of leaves, trash, and other unnecessary debris, consistently trimming tree branches away from a home’s exterior, and sealing all points of entry such as outdoor cracks and weather stripping such as surrounding doors and garage doors.

Most of all, be advised that scorpions are sedentary and prefer the most humid available locations. Being aware of areas conducive to a scorpion infestation is also important in preventing them from getting comfortable. Such areas include:

Under Garbage cans

Organic matter in and around gardens and plant pots

Under and around rock beds

Untrimmed palm trees, since the fronds collect moisture and other insects

Old lumber or bricks

Decaying debris such as leaves or bark

Stored boxes

Water meter / irrigation boxes

Wall voids and conduits

Insect infested areas such as attics

Cracks in crevices in J-Trim and built up BBQ grills

If you have a scorpion infestation after following the above tips, a call to your local pest control professional may be in order as they will have the expertise and experience to safely remove these pests from your home.

Paul Opocensky is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 219-2494. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (visit trulynolen.com) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.