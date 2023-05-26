As Spring gives way to Summer in a few weeks, and temperatures continue to rise, one of nature’s toughest pests has begun stirring: Scorpions. In fact, we have started to receive an uptick in scorpion calls over the past few weeks here in SaddleBrooke as well as throughout the Tucson area.

Notoriously one of the most difficult pests to eliminate, Scorpions spend most of their time tucked away in cracks or crevices and are even found in children’s sand boxes. Although they are not aggressive hunters, their sting can be quite painful, and in the case of one species found in the U.S. (Arizona Bark Scorpion), it can sometimes be fatal.

However, it is important to note that scorpion stings can pose a medical threat especially to the young, elderly, and pets. Get immediate medical care for any child stung by a scorpion. If you ever experience any of the following serious symptoms, call Poison Control (800) 222-1222 or go to the emergency room immediately: breathing difficulties; difficulty swallowing or talking; dizziness; drooling/salivation; extreme or persistent pain; hyperactivity; muscle twitching or thrashing; numbness that spreads to entire extremity; paralysis of area or extremity; unusually high or low blood pressure; vomiting; or weakness.

Although scorpions are typically found outside, they have been known to invade homes and even cause infestations. To avoid contact with them, here are some things you can do:

1) Clean and De-Clutter — Thoroughly clean the inside of the house. Carefully pick up all laundry and debris cluttering the floors. Popular indoor hiding places for scorpions include closets, piles of laundry, attics, storage boxes/bins, bathroom or kitchen cabinets, and crawl spaces. If they get into your home, they are usually found in secluded dry areas such as closets and garages. Clean other rarely used spaces and store items.

2) Insect-Free Goes a Long Way — Know what scorpions like and where they hide. In general, scorpions are drawn to dry areas and their main sources of food are usually small insects, crickets and spiders. By keeping your home insect-free, it will make it much less likely that scorpions will be a problem, so general pest control is recommended.

3) No Hide and Seek Allowed — By controlling scorpions outside the home, you can also control them inside your home. Remove debris such as loose rocks, stacks of firewood, boards, piles of leaves, tree bark, trash and other unnecessary things around the home. Scorpions like to keep out of the sun by hiding beneath objects so remove these ideal places to hide. They love these areas not only because they provide harborage but because they can find other pest here that they can eat.

4) Trees and Lawns Need Love — Keep your lawn mowed short and all shrubbery nicely pruned. Trim trees branches and bushes so they don’t reach the exterior of your home. Overhanging tree branches and overgrown bushes can give scorpions a direct path to the roof.

5) They Shalt Not Pass — Seal all points of entry such as outdoor cracks on the home (e.g. siding, windows, doors, pipes and wires), along the stucco and stem wall with caulk or another sealant. Check weather stripping around doors and make sure there are no gaps. Scorpions can get inside your home through torn screens, open vents, and other openings.

If you have a scorpion infestation after following the above tips, a call to your local pest control professional may be in order as they will have the expertise and experience to safely remove these pests from your home.