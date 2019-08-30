The Gardeners Exchange in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invites you to attend “Wildlife Habitat Gardening “ presented by Kathleen Roberts, Pima County Master Gardener, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m., at MountainView Ballroom West, SaddleBrooke.
You don't need a bird feeder when you can turn your desert garden into a feast for all of our best pollinators: birds, bees and butterflies! Learn the best plants and best practices to attract and support our valuable and beautiful friends.
After retiring from a career in social services administration, Kathleen and her husband moved to Tucson where she immediately enrolled in the Pima County Master Gardener Program. Since completing her program in 2015, she has worked in the U of A Extension demonstration gardens, as a library talk instructor and plant clinic "advice nurse". Kathleen also has a practice as a Life Coach.
All residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch are invited to attend. No registration. Open seating. For more information, please contact Zann Wilson at zannlwilson@gmail.com or call 219-263-3261.